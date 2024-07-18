A Nigerian woman invited to interpret the Igbo language in a UK court has shared her detailed experience of the task

In a video, the woman, who was new to interpreting in a legal setting, confessed to feeling nervous on her way to the court as she had never been inside a courtroom before

She arrived at the court early and was instructed to wait outside until it opened at 9am and got herself busy with things

She arrived at the court very early and was told to wait outside till the court opened at 9am, and once the court opened, she would have to translate the hearing for eight hours.

According to a video shared by Alexxsandraakkay, she said she tried to get busy and not to overthink the whole situation, but then she saw a giant statue that scared her.

Eventually, when she finally got into the court and performed her interpretation task, she confessed that it was a fun experience.

Reactions as lady interprets Igbo in UK

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Evan Okoye said:

“Greater heights sweety.”

Akinola pratt wrote:

“I'm sure you did well.”

Christiana_264 commented:

“As if I know this is Worcester, make I apply sharp sharp.”

AlexxsandraaKay:

“Randomly applied for it through indeed sometime last year and was surprised to get contacted for a job months after.”

Tolu:

“Did you say court igbo interpreter!!! That is so cool!!. Go gurl.”

Impossible6game:

“I trust you can do it and to the best of your knowledge.”

Stud:

“Shey d man Sha no go jail.”

Christabel_:

“Omo I go love this job. Igbo.”

Chi:

“What a great job.”

Teegurl:

“Am sure you did your best.”

Sandhiya21:

“Atleast u cared and prepped. The person who showed up for my mum barely spoke English herself. Charged an extortionate rate as well.”

Aaa7464:

“Thermals will save your life always professional has an interpreter myself I always get called back to repeat clients because of that I do hospitals but at least blazer on.”

Olly:

“So how was it ? Hope you weren't frightened while interpreting?”

Ajebo_of_Jos:

“Wetin igbo man commit when them take am go court?”

