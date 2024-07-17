A Nigerian lady recently shared her journey from Nigeria to Cameroon by boat, offering an open narration of her travel experience

Starting her travelling in Lagos, she went to Calabar first, where she boarded the boat, spending a total of N50,000 on transport expenses

But, what was supposed to be a straightforward trip took a wonderful turn because the boat's driver quickly changed his plans

A Nigerian lady who travelled from Nigeria to Cameroon on a boat shared her experience on the journey.

The lady said she had travelled from Lagos to Calabar to take the boat and added that she spent N50,000 on transport expenses.

Lady travels by boat to Cameroon. Photo credit: @thattokelady

Source: TikTok

Lady travels on boat to Cameroon

In a video shared by @thattokelady, she said there was a twist as the driver of the boat changed plans after she had paid the money, which eventually made the journey of just 4 hours drag on for four days.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from people

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Diamondpresh Official said:

“Ikom would have been cheaper.”

Desperate wrote”

“Cameron far like this, I thought it was like Lagos to Cotonou.”

Edim Precious commented:

“Ikom would have been cheaper oooo.”

Victor joseph:

“Want to go an adventure with you if that will be possible… cheers.”

Janae:

“Argh when you said Lagos to calabar I was like why? Cos it should be Uyo and then oron! So sorry for the shege you saw.”

Ice global:

“When next you're in Calabar alert your bro i would love to be your host.”

Nelly Adaobi John:

“Would love to go on this adventure with you someday.”

21 Tacos:

“Na you say you wan go officially Na why Sorry o.”

Nate smith:

“I get girlfriend for Cameroon , abeg how much you spent.”

Okpako Of Africa:

“I almost moved from Akwaibom to Cameroon back in 2022,if only i had enough funds on me.”

Yussasif Olatunji:

“I no that boat boy.”

Thecornrowgirl:

“From Yola to Cameroon is about an hour 45mins.”

Micheal Ture:

“Which part of Delta u follow wey geh bad road?”

Magluv123:

“My dear no be Delta be that.”

Fettycash:

“I no no waything una dey find up and down.”

Blinks-30:

“I been in Nigeria for 5yrs now nah Ikom road I di follow and I don’t spent up to 50k to enter bamenda.”

Spiritual6373:

“Una go just dey risk una life for nothing,”

Christian:

“I think we have a Bus who’s going from Yaounde-Cameroon to Lagos-Nigeria. I think the name is AfricaConnect.”

Shienna-kelly:

“By land has no issue, fear instead put u in more prob, left Nigeria a week bck, went by land, returned by land no problem.”

Previously, Legit.ng reported that a lady travelled to Cameroon from Nigeria through the land border, and she is now touring the country.

Lady travels to Cameroon using an International passport

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady is on a visit to Cameroon and travelled there with her Nigerian international passport.

She travelled to the Central African country as a tourist and is now enjoying herself in Yaounde, the nation's capital.

Toks said she spent the Central African CFA franc, Cameroonian currency, to buy street food in Yaounde.

Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng

Source: Legit.ng