A Nigerian lady who was invited for a 2-day training at the Customs Office in Abuja shared her experience

The lady said she had a good time and ate several food with her boss while facilitating the workshop

Eventually, the lady added they were presented with a T-shirt after the training, and she headed back to Lagos thereafter

A Nigerian lady who attended a two-day training session at the Customs Office in Abuja shared her experience.

She described having an enjoyable time, dining on various dishes with her boss while facilitating the workshop.

Lagos lady shares her experience at customs office in Abuja. Photo credit: @nekie_neka

Source: TikTok

At the end of the training, they were presented with a T-shirt, and she then returned to Lagos, as shared by @nekie_neka.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Reine said:

“See as I dey smile I love seeing girls winning.”

Kculture with Nneka wrote:

“You’re too kind. Thank you so much.”

I_mikun commented:

“Good job.”

Lolipoplol:

“Time to go back to Duolingo.”

Nnanna:

“Lemme come and learn Korean and start doing cool jobs too.”

Benchyk:

“Weldone.. there is a big market for interpreters most people dont know.”

Chantal:

“Gwagwalada where I stay?”

Hardeyeancah:

“I love this keep winning dear.”

Nelonwa:

“See presidential treatment, this language learning thing is so attractive.”

Smeerak:

“Whenever it comes to food, I kept hearing Again with excitement.”

Kculture with Nneka:

“That’s to show you how much I like food.”

Cruzbea:

“I love ur videos Nneka.”

Queen_Ella:

“My unni going places.”

Diamondnelly:

“Higher girl.”

Call me Eniola:

“Awwwwwn congratulations darling.”

Tulagha Ebinimi Vivian:

“Awwww. Love you.”

Hanna is GOLDEN:

“Yess! Korean n Naija food.”

In a recent development, Legit.ng previously reported that Amy, a Korean lady, has shared how she took her Nigerian lover, Tomiwa, to visit her parents in Korea for the first time.

Nigerian lady who works as a translator speaks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady who earns in dollars by working for a Korean government from Nigeria has shared her story on Twitter.

The lady indicated that she was proud of her journey to success and that, at some point, she started her own Korean-English translation company, which was also doing well.

She said her knowledge of the Korean language had enabled her to achieve tremendous success and afforded her the luxury of independence.

Source: Legit.ng