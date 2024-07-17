A funny little girl who arrived at the NYSC camp 21 days ago quickly became inseparable from a kind-hearted lady she met there

Their bond grew so strong that when the orientation camp ended, the little girl refused to leave with her mother

The girl's mother can be seen calling for her to come home, but the little girl clings tightly to the lady who has become her new friend

Little girl wants to stay in camp. Photo credit: @flakie4

Source: TikTok

Little girl wants to stay with friend

In the video, as shown by @flakkie4, her mother called on her to come, but she clung to the lady who was picking her up as she was visibly surprised by what was happening.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Shugar Cakes said:

“That means that Aunty really took good care of her.”

Flakky 01:

“Honestly… I bought goodies and gift for her she collected it and run to my sis and she was shouting on top her voice “my mummy.”

Tyfe hair-lashes:

“I need to record my son reaction too.”

Flakky 01:

“Yes oo… these children Ehn… till now she never accept me to carry her.”

Mhayor6:

“She's like shey you dey whine me nhi a whole 21days.”

Shakeerat:

“Nah so my baby no allow me to touch him when I come back from camp last batch, it takes him 3day before he could come to me.”

Ayanbola malaika:

“Sane thing my daughter did your her daddy.”

Ogunbowaleesther:

“Is the mi betraye e for me.”

Salul Huraisi:

“Mama she no sabi you again Dey go your camp back.”

Alimat Abidemi:

“She’s like “who be this one.”

Yemi:

“That ur prayer at d end ehn.”

Miyyah Fabrics:

“My client need to sue. A whole 21days.”

Tomilolaruth:

“I only spent 7 days in camp i came back and my 1yr 3 months didn't recognize me again she was just crying she didn't allow me to Carry her.”

Kaffy256:

“My baby don dey vex.”

Ajoke:

“U see the way she’s even looking at you like you this gaa.”

Remilekun Adediran:

“Ade girl you are saying bye bye to your mom that she should not carry you, so what of me that you normally come to our house how far be that.”

In a recent development, Legit.ng reported that a new report revealed that women in Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps in Benue state delivered over 200 babies in a month.

Source: Legit.ng