A Nigerian lady who welcomed a child has come online to show off the baby.

Her story attracted attention because she gave birth to her child while undergoing her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

The lady shows off her baby after passing out from NYSC. Photo credit: TikTok/@2lovebirds.

According to @2lovebirds, when she commenced her NYSC, she had no child, but she was blessed with one during the service year.

She wrote:

"How I came to NYSC camp versus how I left POP. Thank God for this day. Two in one, certified NYSC corpers."

On the day she passed out of NYSC, she dressed her baby in the same uniform as hers.

Her story attracted many people who have sent her congratulatory messages in the comments.

Reactions as NYSC lady shows off her baby

@richib120 said:

"Awwn so cute congrats dear."

@BIG NANYA said:

"Congratulations my love."

