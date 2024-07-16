A Nigerian family was so full of joy after their brother returned from overseas with his beautiful wife

It was gathered that the hardworking young man had been hustling abroad for about eight years

A video showed the emotional moment he arrived in Nigeria with a white woman whom he announced as his wife

A Nigerian family was over the moon as their brother returned home after eight years of hard work abroad.

The young man's homecoming was made even more special with his beautiful 'oyinbo' wife by his side.

Man returns to Nigeria after eight years abroad Photo credit: @abbymaturein/TikTok.

Abroad-based man brings his wife home

A heartwarming clip captured the emotional moment the couple arrived in Nigeria.

The footage showed the man's family members and villagers rushing to welcome them, screaming and hugging them tightly as they stepped into their home.

His sister, @abbymaturein, shared the video on TikTok, expressing her family's gratitude to God for her brother's safe return.

The caption read:

"Bro came back home after 8 years with his beautiful wifey. My family is grateful to God."

Reactions as man returns with oyinbo wife

The TikTok video warmed the hearts of many on social media, with viewers congratulating the family on their joyful reunion.

@DEBULL100 said:

"I can't wait to my wife and my only daughter". My wife was pregnant wen I left Nigerian now my daughter' is almost 2yrs and I haven't seen her in persn."

@Abigail Charles wrote:

"Make una no change hand o. Give am broom to sweep compound. Mxw."

@Windy said:

"The lady in pink top and blue Jean is so beautiful. I actually mistook her for ur brother’s wife, then I saw the white lady."

@Miminel01 commented:

"I cover him with the blood of Jesus. May any bad eyes or any plan of the devil be revised. Congrats to your Family."

@Richie fundz Stephen said:

"How I wish that my mom will dance because of me one day. Oh God of livings things."

@Jason said:

"Na the lady wen put on pink and glass I just dey look na how I won take carry her come Nigeria dey my mind."

@Hotter_heater said:

"See as them dey rush oyibo. If nah African woman she go work hard to impress them first. Ode people."

@onyebulebu commented:

"Hope the president is aware of des and please help me greet that girl in black and blue jeans top."

@asapmarshall said:

"Welcoming a white woman like a God meanwhile over here abroad they treat us like less humans. No sense here very stewpid post."

@PortHarcourtMechanicadded:

"Even if you are doing well in the city, make sure you visit home as a poor man if you are going to my village."

Watch the video below:

