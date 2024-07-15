A young Nigerian man is now being praised on TikTok because of the sound of his deep, radio voice

The man said he initially did not know what he would be doing on TikTok until he decided to use his voice

After he posted videos on the platform, social media users confessed that they loved the way his voice sounds

A Nigerian man blessed with a sweet-sounding voice is trending online after sharing videos on TikTok.

The young man, who describes himself as a voice artist, said he was looking for what he could be doing on TikTok.

The man's deep radio voice attracted many admirers. Photo credit: TikTok/@maximusojukwu.

He said he was undecided on what to start posting on his account until he decided to be talking.

When he posted a video, many people who saw it fell in love with his voice.

According to Maximus Ojukwu, he realised that people loved the video, and he posted more videos of him talking.

Maximus's voice is deep and sounds like the ones people hear on the radio.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man goes viral because of his voice

@Nseakare said:

"Your voice..........Gosh, read us a book or the Bible, especially verse that say and the Lord said. your voice will send chills."

@ayoiromini said:

"Your voice go run advert for my company someday."

@ryan_mild said:

"Big brother naija what are you doing there?."

@Elsa commented:

"Why small boy like you go get this kind voice? The voice is fire."

@Hannah Isikima said:

"I really love you."

@Damola Chris commented:

"Your voice sounds like big brother naija voice."

@Johnny said:

"Yul Edochie come and see your son from another mother."

@Godsonics said:

"Bros, you have a wonderful voice that will sell anywhere any day anytime, it's a special gift, don't waist it."

