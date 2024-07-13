A man has been nicknamed a professional chicken catcher by netizens who saw how he nabbed a chicken easily

The man saw the chicken standing by his side, and he dived like Jackie Chan and captured it with the speed of light

The way he ceased the chicken made some people wonder how long he must have practised for such a dive

Social media users are reacting to a video of a man who has devised a unique way to catch a chicken.

The man has become popular and people are calling him the professional chicken catcher.

The man caught the chicken with speed. Photo credit: X/Pulseng.

Source: Twitter

In the video which was shared by many platforms like Pulse Nigeria 247, the man saw the chicken standing by him.

He decided to capture the chicken but not to use the usual means of having to chase it around like others do.

Man's way of catching chicken goes viral

Instead, the chicken catcher stylishly dived by her side like Jackie Chan and grabbed the chicken.

The bird tried to get away, but it was too late; it had already found itself in the man's hand.

Many social media users said they were impressed by the man's prowess.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man catches chicken in a unique way

@MayGistv said:

"You know agric chicken no get strength to run, go and try that on native chicken."

@Trustissue_t said:

"Tinubu see the minister of agriculture for here."

@M_B_U_G_A said:

"This is the easiest chicken to catch."

@Healthcare75498 said:

"Dude looked like Usain Bolt from afar. Real bender vibes."

@apogee_apogee said:

"First, try that move for native fowls lol."

@AkatugbaRhigan said:

"Na lie, I no gree. I challenge the guy. Make him redo am with local chicken. This type of chicken na cage chicken them no dey get sense."

Chicken served to wedding guests goes viral

In a related story, a guest at a wedding took to TikTok to share a video, showing people the type of meat they were served.

In the video, it was seen that the couple served the guest jollof rice with head of chicken given as meat.

At least, two plates of jollof rice seen in the video all had heads of chicken, but netizens said the couple did their best.

Source: Legit.ng