A man who is exceptionally tall has gone viral and fascinated many netizens because of his height

The man was seen in a video as he stood outside a compound and looked inside over the giant gate

The young man is said to measure 7 feet tall, and the fact that he could look over a gate made his video go viral

A man who is so tall is trending online after social media users noticed his exceptional height.

The man is so tall that he could stand outside a gate and look into a compound.

The tall man stood outside to look into a compound. Photo credit: TikTok/@7feetjude_.

Source: TikTok

In a video posted on Tiktok by @7feetjude_, the young man was seen standing outside the gate.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The house's gate and fencing are high, but the man still managed to look into the compound without standing on a ladder.

According to the video, the young man measures 7 feet tall. A lot of people are reacting to the video.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of a tall man

@Tiv said:

"The Lakers need a center."

@Molly said:

"Jesus! I think sey nah whining ooo."

@askofanon said:

"If you like lie say you no dy house e go catch you."

@Ose said:

"I was hoping to see him on a stool or something."

@BiG jiGgy said:

"Abeg help us check 2025."

@Bamz said:

"NBA neva carry this guy. Abeg when he joins the NBA. Make e remember me."

@Mäřķ said:

"What the elders see while sitting down na this guy been show them."

@Notronnie said:

"Imagine him visiting in the night man. I’d be freaked out."

@Blessing szn said:

"The way I’d freak out, if I saw this unexpectedly."

@Nimi said:

"If no be greed why you go dey 7ft tall."

@June27thSteph said:

"I think say na Layi Wasabi."

Tall man gets modelling job with Fendi

In a related story, a young Nigerian man has transitioned from being a restaurant attendant to a promising runway model.

The man, Gbolahan, made his modelling debut in Milan, Italy, appearing for luxury clothes maker, Fendi.

Gbolahan was spotted in the restaurant by a talent hunter who saw potential in him and promptly picked him for trials.

Source: Legit.ng