Tall Man Who Measures 7 Feet Stands Outside Giant Gate and Looks Inside Compound
- A man who is exceptionally tall has gone viral and fascinated many netizens because of his height
- The man was seen in a video as he stood outside a compound and looked inside over the giant gate
- The young man is said to measure 7 feet tall, and the fact that he could look over a gate made his video go viral
A man who is so tall is trending online after social media users noticed his exceptional height.
The man is so tall that he could stand outside a gate and look into a compound.
In a video posted on Tiktok by @7feetjude_, the young man was seen standing outside the gate.
PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
The house's gate and fencing are high, but the man still managed to look into the compound without standing on a ladder.
According to the video, the young man measures 7 feet tall. A lot of people are reacting to the video.
Watch the video below:
Reactions to video of a tall man
@Tiv said:
"The Lakers need a center."
@Molly said:
"Jesus! I think sey nah whining ooo."
@askofanon said:
"If you like lie say you no dy house e go catch you."
@Ose said:
"I was hoping to see him on a stool or something."
@BiG jiGgy said:
"Abeg help us check 2025."
@Bamz said:
"NBA neva carry this guy. Abeg when he joins the NBA. Make e remember me."
@Mäřķ said:
"What the elders see while sitting down na this guy been show them."
@Notronnie said:
"Imagine him visiting in the night man. I’d be freaked out."
@Blessing szn said:
"The way I’d freak out, if I saw this unexpectedly."
@Nimi said:
"If no be greed why you go dey 7ft tall."
@June27thSteph said:
"I think say na Layi Wasabi."
Tall man gets modelling job with Fendi
In a related story, a young Nigerian man has transitioned from being a restaurant attendant to a promising runway model.
The man, Gbolahan, made his modelling debut in Milan, Italy, appearing for luxury clothes maker, Fendi.
Gbolahan was spotted in the restaurant by a talent hunter who saw potential in him and promptly picked him for trials.
PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
Source: Legit.ng
Israel Usulor (Human-Interest editor) Israel Usulor is a journalist who has 9 years of experience. He worked at The Prime Newspaper and has published articles in TheCable Newspaper. Israel graduated with distinction from Fidei Polytechnic (Mass Commun, 2016). Israel has interviewed Zannah Mustapha, the man who helped negotiate the release of Chibok Girls, and Kunle Adeyanju, who rode a bike from London to Lagos. He covered exclusive stories on Chef Dami during her Guinness World Records cookathon. Email: israel.usulor@corp.legit.ng.