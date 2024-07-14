A Nigerian lady who was hoping to spend time with her husband was surprised when he offered something else instead

In the clip, the husband transferred N100,000 into her account so that she could leave him alone for the day to play PES

The wife who received the money lamented that she had hoped that they would spend time together when he said he wouldn't be going out that day

Instead of hanging out together, he transferred N100,000 to her account, asking for some space to play PES.

Photo credit: @odogwuherself001

Source: TikTok

She was disappointed, as shown by @odogwuherself001, because she had hoped they'd spend the day together, but he wanted only to play that day.

Anita Wilson said:

“Omooo u and hubby na cruise.”

92 Legend wrote:

“Abeg Dey get time for your wife oo this woman fine if she reach my side she nor go enter house back oo.”

User38373u3:

“Make me dey PS you.”

EmmaGiddim11:

“Last week Saturday I didn't eat anything from morning till 5pm...I didn't brush teeth self,,,I was playing master league.”

Šügãr mûmmÿ:

“I No your wife must not be happy with that.”

Chimmyjrn:

“You even get luck say him no dey play CODM.”

Keating_joe06:

“The fear of PES is the beginning of man men and football nah 5 and 6.”

Larry:

“I just finish asking for forgiveness now because I have been playing since morning.”

Šügãr mûmmy:

“Na so my husband dey ask for forgiveness everyday oooo.”

Os fashion:

“My sister u collect Abi u no collect.”

Šügãr mûmmÿ:

“I return am in the evening ooo.”

Clemzy:

“PES is peace of mind.”

Oyisiare1:

“No be only me Dey dis table.”

User9785619494701:

“You know the vibe.”

Jûdê ₱iqûê:

“All men Peace of mind nah PS and CODM oooh.”

Bidtex:

“Sorry my love omo me that my man did not play game or watch football omo na to day thank God ooo gf.”

Ada Nwa:

“I’m happy for u guys.”

Šügãr mûmmÿ:

“My sister am bored ooo and you are happy for me.”

Believe_fx:

“Brotherhood is proud of him pS5 is life while (CODM) is the key to long life.”

