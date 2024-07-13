A Nigerian lady who is known for her ability to get the best out of any food budget for her customer has shared a package fit for students

In the clip, the lady was able to show how one can budget for 20k food that includes all the ingredients and raw materials

With just N20,000, she showed that one could get a small bag of rice, spaghetti, Maggi, oil, as well as snacks

A resourceful Nigerian lady known for maximising food budgets has revealed an ideal package for students.

In a recent video, she demonstrated how to create a comprehensive food budget with just N20,000, covering all necessary ingredients and raw materials.

Lady shows tight budget of 20k. Photo credit: @proscarstopshop

Source: TikTok

Her shopping list includes a small bag of rice, spaghetti, Maggi, oil, and even snacks, proving that it's possible to eat well on a tight budget. The video was posted by @proscarstopshop.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

His_ wife said:

“I need for my sis plss.”

SuccyReign wrote:

“Omo fear catch me oo all this is more than 20k oo.”

Ezeumuikolobia2 commented:

“Omo 20k can't buy this all nah.”

Ebube also commented:

“Be serious and your location.”

Mummy Gabriel:

“Hw much is rice bag and super pack with supagatti.”

Molly:

“Please do student package of 15k.”

Sonia:

“Haven't u done enough.”

Emmaid824:

“Wait 20k or 200k na 20k i be dey see abi my eye dey pain me all dis stuff 20k?”

Sharonjb5:

“100k package.”

Omowunmi:

“Is this real? If yes your location?”

Your ɠal Ivy:

“Waybill to Awka is how much.”

Expert_surces88:

“I need this to be delivered to osun.”

Gentle love:

“Abeg I am staying in nsukka,I will need.”

Stella Emman24:

“Please minus the milk,tea and cornflakes with more Palm oil ground it oil and rice.”

Happee:

“Do U accept payment on delivery?”

Quincy:

“Where in Benin pls?”

Nikkibae207:

“Hope is real ... not wen someone go pay una go run no be today they do me this kind thing.. let it be legit ooo .. pls I will need it fr my mum.”

Foi Street:

“Ma how u Dey do am normally for market self is more than 20k.”

Ann diva:

“I Dey vex cause you no put garri.”

Ryan Empire:

“Please I will like to order what's your location.”

Janet Emmanuel:

“Please I need it.”

In a recent development, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady caused a stir after she packed her leftover stew into a water bottle while in public.

Dubai-based lady packs foodstuffs from Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Dubai-based Nigerian lady recently visited her home country and she gathered enough foodstuffs in a box.

According to the happy lady, she felt so glad to return to her base with African foodstuffs which she had been missing in Dubai.

The lady identified as @motbazz on TikTok showcased how she packaged the foodstuffs neatly in a box and everything weighed 60 kg.

Source: Legit.ng