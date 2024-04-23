A young lady has shared an interesting video showing how she neatly packed foodstuffs in a box from Nigeria to Dubai

In a video, she brought out the foodstuffs one after the other to show her viewers what she brought from her country

Some social media users who watched the video stormed the comments section to ask her questions

A Dubai-based Nigerian lady recently visited her home country and she gathered enough foodstuffs in a box.

According to the happy lady, she felt so glad to return to her base with African foodstuffs which she had been missing in Dubai.

Lady displays foodstuffs she brought from Nigeria Photo credit: @motbazz/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Lady shows off foodstuffs packed in box

The lady identified as @motbazz on TikTok showcased how she packaged the foodstuffs neatly in a box and everything weighed 60 kg.

While making the video, she brought out the foodstuffs one after the other and showed them to her viewers with pride.

Amongst the foodstuffs included five liters of palm oil in a carton, yam, water yam, beans, tigernut, spices, pineapple, mangoes, snail, crayfish, dry fish, etc.

The lady captioned the video:

“Tell me you just came back from Nigeria without telling you just came back from Nigeria. African food will always be the best for me, no matter where I go.”

Reactions as lady packs foodstuffs to Dubai

Abroad-based netizens took to the comments section on TikTok to reveal how they usually pack lots of foodstuffs.

Muhammed shukurat opeyemi reacted:

“So happy for u sis. Let me follow u for this ma this is what i can do i dont joke with eru.”

@mercyjay5568 said:

“My husband go to Nigeria every month so l don't even lack African food at home at all, I even give out anyhow.”

Godpassyou said:

“What's the meaning of the mark on those tubers of yam?”

@motbazz said:

“I bought and packed everything myself, if you do business with anyone. You are on your own!”

@maryam said:

“That good it's expensive here in Canada can't wait for my sister to be around next month.”

Oluwatomisin said:

“How many kg is it again?”

Prince-ade 7814 said:

“Oh wao, you did well, well packaged.”

