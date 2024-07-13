Video captured the people of Oyo State welcoming the new Olubadan of Ibadan with excitement

In the clip, people troop into the palace, running joyously to welcome the new king, Oba Akinloye Owolabi

Both young and old, female and male, were featured in the video as they happily welcomed their new king

A recent video captures the joyous moment as the people of Oyo State warmly welcome the new Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Akinloye Owolabi Olakulehin.

The clip shows crowds of excited residents streaming into the palace, running with joy to greet their new king.

People welcomes new Olubadan. Photo credit: @motherlandtv

Source: TikTok

The heartwarming footage, as shown by @motherlandtv, features individuals of all ages and genders, from young children to elderly citizens, all coming together to celebrate and honour their newly crowned monarch.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Ayo said:

“It’s funny that gov put olubadan over Alaafin lol.”

Larvo wrote:

“Hand way touch my comment no go know sorrow.”

Elewujo 1904:

“Why the Palace small like this.”

Tolulope:

“Hope you people no broke anything there sha, am proud of my home town.”

Hormobolaji Lukman:

“Congratulations to us.”

User3865267759258:

“Congratulation to my father's land.”

Asiwaju Lam Rilwan A:

“Congratulations to me and all of us ibadan indegine.”

Ola080:

“Ibadan to the world.”

Akfeetconsultants:

‘Congrats oluyole happiness forever.”

Busayoaminat97:

“Congratulations!”

Sheriff Abubakar608:

“Awon Omo Ibadan, kini show.”

Bamy funmilayo:

“Waoh beautiful palace.”

Atoke Okin:

“Congratulations to us.”

Ola-ola:

“The funny part is any of those kids can still become Olubadan in future oooo.”

Basisomo alhaja:

“I proudly to by ibadanboi.”

Omiran:

“I pray they maintain the structure God bless my hometown.”

Ill7473:

“That’s my own prayer too.”

Hableson mix reactions:

“May he live to serve Long.”

In a recent development, Legit.ng previously reported that Owolabi Akinloye Olakulehin has been crowned as the 43rd Olubadan of Ibadanland.

Tinubu, S'West Govs, Sultan, others grace coronation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State, is buzzing with excitement as preparations are finalized for the coronation and installation of the 43rd Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin.

The ceremony is set to begin under tight security, with dignitaries from various sectors already in attendance for this historic event.

The gathering includes current and former political leaders, traditional rulers, religious figures, and other notable personalities.

Source: Legit.ng