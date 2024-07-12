A Nigerian man celebrated buying his first house in Europe and showed the moment in a video that went viral on TikTok

A Nigerian man recently celebrated purchasing his first home in Europe, sharing the joyous moment in a TikTok video that quickly went viral.

In the clips, he captures the significant moment of shaking hands with a European gentleman, marking the finalisation of his property ownership.

Man bus house in Europe. Photo credit: @jayanddelya

Source: TikTok

The video also showcases his new house, as shown by @jayandelya, reflecting his excitement and pride over this milestone achievement in Europe.

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng