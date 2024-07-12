A Nigerian lady has drawn the ire of Jehovah's Witnesses apologists over her post on social media platform TikTok

The lady was walking on the road when she saw a "$100" bill on the ground and happily picked it up

However, when she turned the back of the note, what she saw disappointed her and made her shade Jehovah's Witness

Social media users have reacted to a lady's shade against Jehovah's Witness Christian denomination.

The lady, @essence_thelegalpreneur, saw what she thought was a real $100 note on the ground and excitedly picked it up.

She found a fake $100 on the ground. Photo Credit: @essence_thelegalpreneur

@essence_thelegalpreneur took to TikTok to disappointed share the note and the Christian write-up at the back of it.

"Jehovah Witness go whine you but no panic.

"These people can go to any length to preach their faith."

Apologists of Jehovah's Witness, however, tackled her, saying the note was not their handiwork.

Jehovah's Witnesses apologists came for her

HairbyTimi said:

"We can go any length to preach. But it haven’t gotten to this level. We don’t force people to listen."

sunshine crochets said:

"The man's face on the note he knows what's about to happen."

I DO BUSINESS SOMETIMES ️ said:

"Na like this I go start to Dey catch my customers now."

Chãrlës said:

"There preaching no dey finish .

"Dem fit come make you dey cook beans the beans sef go don dem never still comot."

Raphaela said:

"Me laughing so hard cos jw in comments ain’t taking it likely."

dee✨. said:

"How is it J.W oga?just be doing anything for like and views smh."

Alexercares said:

"Jw I know will walk straight to ur door without been afraid... they don't decive people."

Uriel said:

"Am not sure Dey did this cause am also a Jehovah’s Witness."

Source: Legit.ng