A man who wanted to see how people would react to dollars on the floor tricked them with a fake $100 note

The man stuck it on the floor of a mall to make it hard for whoever attempted to take the counterfeit note

The prank video generated massive reactions online as many wondered while many stepped on the note before trying to pick it up

A man who makes prank videos has conducted a social experiment on people on the street to test their love for money.

The man placed a sticky and fake $100 bill on the floor as he stood afar to gauge people's reactions.

A man tried to stylishly pick dollars from the floor. Photo source: @softj_prank

Dollars got people's attention

A young man (@softj_prank) walked towards the dollar, looked around, and stepped on it to distract attention from the money.

He was disappointed when he bent to pick up the money and realised it was fake. A group of three men also fell for the prank.

One of the people who saw the fake dollar was a lady in high heels. She slowed down when she saw the money and attempted to also take it.

Watch the video below:

People picked dollars

