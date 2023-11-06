A viral TikTok video shows people picking and stacking bundles of cash from the floor after an event

The event was apparently a lavish wedding ceremony attended by many VIPs who generously sprayed money on the newlyweds

The staff who were responsible for gathering the money from the floor looked exhausted as the amount of cash was overwhelming

A sensational TikTok video has captured the attention of thousands of viewers, as it shows people picking up and piling up heaps of cash from the floor after an extravagant event.

The event appeared to be a grand wedding ceremony that was graced by the presence of many influential and wealthy guests who showered money on the happy couple as a sign of their blessings and admiration.

The workers who were assigned the task of collecting the money from the floor seemed to be worn out by the sheer volume of cash that was scattered all over the place.

The video gives a glimpse of the opulent and lavish lifestyle of some of the elite members of the society who can afford to spend money like water.

