A Nigerian man has taken to social media to rant about the kind of food his girlfriend prepared for N15k

He said they have rice in the house and he only just gave her N15k to cook but was disappointed by what he saw

His video generated mixed reactions as some people took sides with his girlfriend while others blasted her

A Nigerian man has caused a stir by displaying the pot of food his girlfriend, whom he gave N15k, prepared.

He opened the half-filled pot of rice and lamented what his girlfriend did with the N15k.

He lamented the kind of food she cooked.

"I gave my girlfriend N15k to cook and we have rice at home," he spoke with sadness in a video shared on X by @Enigmaaaa.

He said she bought things for herself with what was left of the money. He shaded those who say men are wicked.

His lamentation sparked a debate online.

@Enigmaaaa's video stirred reactions

@Tooshugary4U said:

"Things are very expensive in the market, don’t blame her pls. She tried her best."

@theboyissamson said:

"I can't take this man serious, he still get mind dey call that thïef my girlfriend.

"Men need to be careful how they handle there women honestly this nonsense should've stopped in 2012."

@khykhelormur said:

"Throw her away pls.

"If she can't do something meaningful now, she'll be worse when she ends up being a wife. Lol."

@Ishow_leck said:

"Throw her away please, she’s a thief.

"All these things here shouldn’t be more than N3k, where did she keep the rest.

"Greediness is why some of them are single."

@ugbong001 said:

"It shows that you don't give her money for upkeep."

@breezz44 said:

"That's a girlfriend, not a wife. What you have seen is a sign that you don't mean a thing to her. Case closed."

@AdamsOmoboriowo said:

"Well, 15k is still enough to prepare a delicious soup in the country today. Some women will even prepare something lovely with 10k.

"Nothing special about this."

