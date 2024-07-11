A young lady was overjoyed as her parents, who had been apart for three decades, came back together

A short clip from the couple and their daughter's reunion photo shoot has sent netizens into a frenzy

Man internet users shared in her joy with kind words, while some hoped for a reunion in their families

A couple have reunited after being separated for 30 years.

Their daughter, @debbienes, excitedly shared the news on TikTok with a clip from their photo shoot.

The couple separated 30 years ago. Photo Credit: @debbienes

Source: TikTok

@debbienes and her parents wore white outfits and took different poses for their family photos.

The reunited couple also had some loved-up pictures. They all smiled as they posed like a happy couple.

The lady's video has gone viral on TikTok.

Watch her video below:

People celebrate the couple's reunion

Na_na_Hawah said:

"I know God is full of wonders I tap from this inshallah very soon 20 years without fatherly love ."

Joiccyfied said:

"My own just get strong head25years dey no wan gree."

susanjonez said:

"This is a miracle....wow .after everything ..wawuuuuuu ....am happy."

Nesdorcas said:

"They look so cute together. God is great."

THIAGO ÌSÒLÁ said:

"Hope still dey for me and my ex babe to come back then cos 30 years is crazy."

zia.hairs said:

"This is so amazing. Congratulations debs."

chiefsdaughter__ said:

"My parents reuniting was one of the sweetest part of my life but my dad later diedbut I’m happy they did before he left."

emateaches said:

"I no dey pray make my own come back ooooo."

Source: Legit.ng