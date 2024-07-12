A Nigerian lady based in the UK travelled down to Nigeria to attend her younger sister's birthday, and the video went viral on TikTok

A Nigerian lady living in the UK travelled to Nigeria to surprise her younger sister on her birthday, and the heartfelt video quickly went viral on TikTok.

In the clip, the unsuspecting sister is overcome with emotion, dropping everything to run and hug her with excitement and gratitude as soon as she sees her.

The touching reunion, as shown by @sandysplace, captured the hearts of many viewers, spreading joy and warmth across social media.

Dd..baby said:

“At dis point I’m certainly doing dis fir my elder sister she has never giving me anytyn but I promise ild be d first to give her a surprise party I love her but she loves my cousins instead.”

Best Gurl wrote:

“I wish I had a sister.”

Ogechi commented:

“I’ll do this for my siblings one day.”

Abike:

“Happy birthday.”

IBADAN HAIR STYLIST:

“My baby sis is not surprise of me surprising her anymore she used to it, I too love that gurl..being a big sis is a big flex fr.”

Ella:

“At this point i wish i had siblings.”

Babymira04:

“Not me caring when she hugged her.”

Tola:

“Why my sister no dey see this na.”

Nmeso:

“Awwwn so sweet.”

Dimma Jenny love:

“I can't wait to start spoiling my lil sister like this.”

Um_eh jud_ith:

“Are you crying too?”

DoraTheExplorer:

“God please bless me to do this for my siblings.”

Collarmichelle315:

“I will do this for my 2 little cuties Henry and Allen.”

Annabel:

“E good make u get better sister when dey spend on u sha, e get y.”

Prettyjay:

“Not me crying.”

Oma:

“I’ll do this for my baby sister’s next bday In Jesus name.”

Prettyrukky2:

“I'm lonely for not having someone to call big sis.”

Ruthometere:

“I'm not crying.”

Layo:

“Can’t wait to surprise my lil sis.”

