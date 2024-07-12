A Nigerian lad has been celebrated on social media over his outstanding performance in the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME)

A lady took to social media to display the boy's result and revealed he sat for a rescheduled exam, which was held in Benin City

Internet users joined the lady in celebrating the boy's impressive feat, who was described as a wonder kid

The performance of a Nigerian boy, Andrew-Ofishe Ejiroghene Testimony, in the 2024 UTME has earned him the admiration of netizens.

The science student's exam was rescheduled in Benin City and he had impressive scores in each of the subjects.

Celebrating Testimony on X, Princess Onome described him as a wonder kid. She gave a breakdown of his UTME result.

Testimony scored 71 in English, 95 in mathematics and chemistry and 94 in physics, bringing his aggregate to 355. Onome wrote:

"This wonder kid Ejiroghene Testimony scored 355 in the reschedule UTME (JAMB) Exam in Benin City.

"This is the details of the result below.

"Dear Andrew-Ofishe Ejiroghene Testimony,

"Your 2024 UTME Result:

"ENG: 71,

"MAT: 95,

"PHY: 94,

"CHE: 95,

"Aggregate: 355.

"CONGRATULATIONS."

Testimony's result ranks him among the 0.5 % of candidates who scored 300 and above in the 2024 Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) exam.

People celebrate Ejiroghene Testimony

@Benjaminja54292 said:

"Urhobo wado."

@ifeosplace_Vic said:

"Congratulations Sunshine! May God crown all his effort with success in life as he push further in his career."

@BodjorR said:

"Congratulations."

@AOkonana52054 said:

"Wow congratulations to him."

Source: Legit.ng