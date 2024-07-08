Verydarkman missed out on an award category at the just concluded Trendupp Awards held in Lagos

The social media commentator and activist was nominated for 'Force of Social Good' but lost to Tunde Onakoya

His fans have not kept calm since the news broke, which has brought the heat on social media, as many think he was 'robbed'

Nigerian social activist Martin Otse is trending after he lost out on an award category at the recent Trendupp awards, which took place on July 7.

VDM was nominated for the 'Force of Social Good' category alongside Aproko Doctor, Kokun Foundation, and Tunde Onakoya, but unfortunately, he didn't get the award.

Fans react as VDM fails to bag Force of Social Good award at Trendupp.

Source: Instagram

Instead, Tunde Onakoya, who is known for his Chess in the Slum initiative and recently broke the Guinness world record of 58 hours nonstop chest, clinched the award.

Following this development, some irate VDM fans think he was robbed and should have won. However, the minority think that he should not have been nominated in the first place.

Nonetheless, VDM himself is yet to react to this development.

Watch award video here:

Recall that VDM has not left the trends table for a while now. It began after Davido's wedding when he called out some of the guests over their invitation class and continued to spread from there on.

Peeps react to VDM's loss

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@official_blexsy:

"Vdm was robbed justice for vdm."

@mrpresidennnt:

"Quality over quantity. People with real impact in the society are not appreciate enough."

@daughter_of_maria:

"Why should he be nominated in the first place."

@metro__bl0g:

"All this dry award show wan use Vdm get fame why did dey add him add the first place."

@iamstepee:

"Everyone knows that verydarkman won the award with no stress but you expect him to win at award organized by Iyabo people."

@bigsammjay:

"Who’s Tunde Onakoya?"

@grace_emmanuel_52:

"They know the real winner, Nigeria is just full of biased people."

@souljay_01:

""for this award."

Radiogad Exposes VDM, Accuses Him of Scam

Meanwhile, US-based on-air personality Radiogad has publicly dragged Verydarkman over alleged fraud.

The video captured the voice of a man who was alleged to be VDM's former partner and claimed to have been scammed by him.

According to him, he had a deal with VDM for years, but after he became famous, he refused to honour his call and failed to return the payment made for his services.

Source: Legit.ng