Outrage has trailed a video of SS3 students shedding tears in a class over not being registered for their West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE)

A lady who shared the video explained that the students paid their school to register them for the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) but were played

Some netizens offered alternative solutions to the crying students, while others called fo the arrest of the school management

SS3 students of a school were heartbroken and wept after learning that they were not registered for the WAEC examinations.

@littlesmile032 shared a video on TikTok of the students weeping in class.

The students wept bitterly. Photo Credit: @littlesmile032

Source: TikTok

According to @littlesmile032, the students had paid for the WAEC exams only for the school to announce that they would have to wait for a year, suggesting that they didn't make the payment.

Responding to questions in the comment section, @littlesmile032 explained that the school repeated the same action the previous year.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

WASSCE is a type of standardised test in West Africa taken by secondary school students.

Students who pass the exams are given certificates showing they graduated from secondary school.

Watch the video below:

Outrage trailed the video

Baligrant said:

"I will sue the school if any school try this with my kids."

Oluwatosin stitches✂️ said:

"Collect ur money back or report to station…..it has happen to me b4 I collect my money instantly no time."

_______oluwatobiloba said:

"This happened to me also this year waec examination but I will wait till next year..all is well."

Baby girl ❤️ said:

"This is what happened to me last year.

"Guess what am writing again this year."

dicofx said:

"Make they refund naa and she go write neco if they no answer make unaa report to police naa."

i__amenny2 said:

"This also happens to me last year now am In Sch this year my sis don’t cry again go for neco and GCE bea stop crying bea."

Legit.ng reported that a school owner had collected WAEC registration fees and disappeared into thin air.

School owner disappears with students' WAEC fees

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an Ibadan school owner had moved abroad after collecting WAEC and NECO fees from his students.

Adejoke Lasisi, the founder of Planet 3R, lamented the development on Facebook, revealing that some parents borrowed to pay the fees only to discover that they had not registered the students for the exams.

Adejoke added that the school owner sold his house and all his properties to fund his relocation move, ruining the students' lives. When contacted about the name of the school and the school owner, Adejoke promised to provide them as she maintained it happened in a school close to where she resides.

Source: Legit.ng