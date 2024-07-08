A Nigerian girl has become popular due to her ability to use the Igbo language to cast news like a professional

The girl mounted the rostrum and delivered excellently as if she had been trained on how to cast news on TV

The most interesting thing was how her news presentation used good proverbs to spice things up

A Nigerian girl has been praised on social media because of her ability to speak the Igbo language perfectly.

The girl is so good at using the Igbo language that she was able to use it to cast news at public events.

The girl used the Igbo language to cast news.

Source: TikTok

In a video, Almighty Bibi, the girl cast news about the high cost of consumer goods in the country.

She made mention of rice, beans and other food items considered stable consumables in Nigeria.

She also mentioned the high cost of petroleum motor spirit and called on President Bola Tinubu to intervene.

The video attracted many people on TikTok and the girl was turned into a celebrity.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as girl casts news using Igbo language

@commyzin said:

"Omo do more of her videos. Pls she must trend."

@mightyezzy said:

"Incoming radio or TV presenter."

@emmanuelemeka6280

"Oboy they never born me well make I read Igbo like this."

@makynice said:

"Nice one, even the children don notice Tinubu leadership."

@user85715702055 said:

"I finally found someone who reads Igbo like me...my favorite language."

@user9815054473007 said:

"Ada Igbo God bless you."

@Anthony said:

"Jesus Christ! this girl good kudos."

@Kellydoe said:

"I’m proud of you."

@Amazing_jay said:

"Na that tea own de pain me pass … poor man no see bread buy."

@INFINITI said:

"She is awesome."

@peace_marker16 said:

"I remember that year."

@favykendra said:

"No errors, go, baby girl, the Igbos and world at large are waiting and looking up to you."

Lady hails her Igbo husband as she graduates from school

Meanwhile, a Nigerian man who was graduating from a university abroad has gone viral due to how he appeared on stage.

The proud graduate did the Igbo traditional dance as he was making his way to the graduation arena to receive his certificate.

The man, who was dressed partly in Igbo traditional attire, was repeatedly hailed by his wife in the audience.

