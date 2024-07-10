NYSC: Female Corper in Rivers Orientation Camp Breaks down in Tears in Video, Says "No Rest at All"
- A Nigerian lady who is in the Rivers State National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Orientation Camp has lamented online
- The female corper was seen in a video shedding tears as she didn't seem happy with the activities they are put through in camp
- Mixed reactions trailed the lady's lamentation video as some netizens sympathised with her while others mocked her
A Rivers corper, @veeviangold, has expressed sadness over the toughness of her NYSC Orientation Camp.
In a video she released on TikTok, @veeviangold shed tears.
Words layered on her video conveyed her lamentation and explained that she could no longer feel her legs.
The unhappy NYSC corper, @veeviangold, said there is no rest at all in the camp.
Her video has sent social media users into a frenzy.
Watch the video below:
Corper's lamentation generates buzz
Norah said:
"U never see anything u have more 2weks to stay there."
Ayooluwaaa said:
"E tough I’ve cried my own I want to go home."
Tee Luxury ❤️ said:
"I feel your pain dearI literally cried everyday as well.. I camped in rivers as well this latch stream."
Ella said:
"I no wan laugh . My love you still have like two weeks."
Kayhobee said:
"You can do it, just try to look for something that will make you happy in that cam."
Flakky queen❤️ said:
"It not easy oo I cried all through the 3 weeks but if I tell you that u just started u still have months left to serve ur father land."
Mimiblac said:
"Don’t cry but try dey hide for OBS office."
LADY J said:
"Yu never even start yu still get like 2 and half week to go."
Corper laments over her place of deployment
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a female corper had cried out over where NYSC deployed her.
@diwas_beauty_hair expressed worry, saying she doesn't know how she would survive there. The corper appeared to be in a bus when she recorded her NYSC LGA of deployment, owing to the fast-paced nature of her video.
Her clip amused many people. Legit.ng learnt she was deployed to Wannune, Tarka local government in Benue state.
