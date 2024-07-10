A Nigerian lady who is in the Rivers State National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Orientation Camp has lamented online

The female corper was seen in a video shedding tears as she didn't seem happy with the activities they are put through in camp

Mixed reactions trailed the lady's lamentation video as some netizens sympathised with her while others mocked her

A Rivers corper, @veeviangold, has expressed sadness over the toughness of her NYSC Orientation Camp.

In a video she released on TikTok, @veeviangold shed tears.

She said she can't feel her legs. Photo Credit: @veeviangold

Words layered on her video conveyed her lamentation and explained that she could no longer feel her legs.

The unhappy NYSC corper, @veeviangold, said there is no rest at all in the camp.

Her video has sent social media users into a frenzy.

Corper's lamentation generates buzz

Norah said:

"U never see anything u have more 2weks to stay there."

Ayooluwaaa said:

"E tough I’ve cried my own I want to go home."

Tee Luxury ❤️ said:

"I feel your pain dearI literally cried everyday as well.. I camped in rivers as well this latch stream."

Ella said:

"I no wan laugh . My love you still have like two weeks."

Kayhobee said:

"You can do it, just try to look for something that will make you happy in that cam."

Flakky queen❤️ said:

"It not easy oo I cried all through the 3 weeks but if I tell you that u just started u still have months left to serve ur father land."

Mimiblac said:

"Don’t cry but try dey hide for OBS office."

LADY J said:

"Yu never even start yu still get like 2 and half week to go."

Corper laments over her place of deployment

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a female corper had cried out over where NYSC deployed her.

@diwas_beauty_hair expressed worry, saying she doesn't know how she would survive there. The corper appeared to be in a bus when she recorded her NYSC LGA of deployment, owing to the fast-paced nature of her video.

Her clip amused many people. Legit.ng learnt she was deployed to Wannune, Tarka local government in Benue state.

