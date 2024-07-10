Global site navigation

Local editions

NYSC: Female Corper in Rivers Orientation Camp Breaks down in Tears in Video, Says "No Rest at All"
People

NYSC: Female Corper in Rivers Orientation Camp Breaks down in Tears in Video, Says "No Rest at All"

by  Victor Duru 2 min read
  • A Nigerian lady who is in the Rivers State National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Orientation Camp has lamented online
  • The female corper was seen in a video shedding tears as she didn't seem happy with the activities they are put through in camp
  • Mixed reactions trailed the lady's lamentation video as some netizens sympathised with her while others mocked her

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

A Rivers corper, @veeviangold, has expressed sadness over the toughness of her NYSC Orientation Camp.

In a video she released on TikTok, @veeviangold shed tears.

Rivers corper in camp cries out, says no rest at all
She said she can't feel her legs. Photo Credit: @veeviangold
Source: TikTok

Words layered on her video conveyed her lamentation and explained that she could no longer feel her legs.

The unhappy NYSC corper, @veeviangold, said there is no rest at all in the camp.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Read also

Lady takes boyfriend to salon to pamper her while braiding her hair, video trends online

Her video has sent social media users into a frenzy.

Watch the video below:

Corper's lamentation generates buzz

Norah said:

"U never see anything u have more 2weks to stay there."

Ayooluwaaa said:

"E tough I’ve cried my own I want to go home."

Tee Luxury ❤️ said:

"I feel your pain dearI literally cried everyday as well.. I camped in rivers as well this latch stream."

Ella said:

"I no wan laugh . My love you still have like two weeks."

Kayhobee said:

"You can do it, just try to look for something that will make you happy in that cam."

Flakky queen❤️ said:

"It not easy oo I cried all through the 3 weeks but if I tell you that u just started u still have months left to serve ur father land."

Mimiblac said:

"Don’t cry but try dey hide for OBS office."

Read also

Nigerian lady reconciles with her ex-boyfriend after break up and marries him, shares cute pictures

LADY J said:

"Yu never even start yu still get like 2 and half week to go."

Corper laments over her place of deployment

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a female corper had cried out over where NYSC deployed her.

@diwas_beauty_hair expressed worry, saying she doesn't know how she would survive there. The corper appeared to be in a bus when she recorded her NYSC LGA of deployment, owing to the fast-paced nature of her video.

Her clip amused many people. Legit.ng learnt she was deployed to Wannune, Tarka local government in Benue state.

PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Victor Duru avatar

Victor Duru (Editor) Victor Duru is a Reuters-trained award-winning journalist with over 4 years of working experience in the media industry. He holds a B.Sc in Management Studies from Imo State University, where he was a Students' Union Government Director of Information. Victor is a human interest editor, strategic content creator, freelancer and a Google-certified digital marketer. His work has been featured on US news media Faith It. He can be reached via victor.duru@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel