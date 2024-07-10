A Nigerian lady in the diaspora has said she has no regrets about relocating to the United Kingdom

She reminisced on her six months in the foreign land and admitted the journey has not been easy

The lady opened up about some fascinating things she learnt over the months and wished she had relocated earlier

Esther Chukwu, a Nigerian woman who moved to the UK six months ago, has celebrated the anniversary of her move on Facebook.

Esther shared the first pictures she took in the UK and had posted on social media at a time when she was clueless about life overseas.

Esther Chukwu said she has no regrets about relocating to the UK. Photo Credit: Esther Chukwu, Travelling Light

"These were the very first pictures I took in the UK, just around the Airbnb I stayed. I was searching for an apartment then and was still clueless about a lot of things.

"I was an absolute JJC but then I made a post that I just relocated to the UK and got great advice and assistance from amazing people on my list and even strangers who just got to know me from the post I made," she wrote.

Esther has no regrets about relocating

While admitting that it has not been easy in the UK, Esther stated that she wished she had done it earlier and has no regrets about her relocation move.

Over the past six months, Esther has discovered beautiful places in the UK and experiences she won't trade for anything. She added that every day is an adventure.

People hailed Esther Chukwu

Loveth Nkechinyere Omeh said:

"Keep soaring higher coach.

"The sky is your starting point."

Okoli UG Daniel said:

"6 months with awesome and Incredible experience... i will surely witness greatness."

Sirius Sbm said:

"Congratulations.

"The God that do it for you will it for me too."

Ike Chinedu said:

"You have achieved in 6 months what some achieved in 4 years.

"Your relocation is a blessing to you and humanity.

"Congratulations."

Viéla Efik said:

"Congratulations dearie .

"I love this!"

Philomina Agwu said:

"Congratulations dear, l will soon join you."

Emmason E-mac said:

"Congratulations.

"If one wants to relocate there, what do I need to do and process?"

