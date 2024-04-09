A Nigerian lady residing in the UK reflected on her year-long experience, highlighting the significant financial demands required for a smooth transition into British society

She emphasised that the more financial resources one possesses, the more seamless the adaptation process becomes

Additionally, she noted a distinct difference in taste between British and Nigerian cuisines

A Nigerian lady recounted her experiences after spending one year abroad.

She revealed that substantial financial resources are essential for a complete adjustment to UK living, noting the direct correlation between wealth and ease of adaptation.

The lady shared what she had learnt as a resident of the UK. Photo credit: @ririliving

The lady shared her opinion about British and Nigerian cuisines, saying the former pales in comparison to the latter.

In the TikTok video shared on @ririliving's page, she noted that Nigerian expatriates may face significant culinary challenges in the UK.

Aegiz Victor said:

“Like how much make we know.”

RiriLiving responded:

“10m naira should be the least benchmark for a single person except a job is waiting for you then 2m is good.”

Racheal D wrote:

“Point one is the most important! Please come with money, plenty of it, plenty of it!”

Obinnaakujobi:

“One of the smartest ladies I have seen online. Keep it up, sis.”

Adamson:

“I'Il be getting a visit visa in a few months Insha-Allah, can I work with my visit visa?”

Fola:

“Please what's the best saving platform?”

Baddie.on.a.budget:

“Spending the whole week trying to be nice is valid.”

Ngozi:

“1 million savings.”

F.Operato:

“Buy plenty wig oo.”

K-slur:

“Maybe I am d one who doesn't know what r@cism looks like. Bcos I haven't recognised anything I can call it around me. They've bn generally good to me.”

