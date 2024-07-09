Using Strong Decoder with DSTV Channels: Nigerian Man Shares Simple Idea of Saving Cash
- A Nigerian man shares an idea of using a strong decoder with DSTV to maximise the service further and reduce cost
- He said Strong Decoder can be freely viewed without a subscription but may not provide some services
- He advised that getting a smart TV and installing DSTV to watch selected channels for a period of time might save a lot of cost
A Nigerian man has shared a cost-saving idea for getting the best out of DSTV service by using a Strong Decoder.
He said that a Strong Decoder allows access to certain channels without the need for a subscription, but it may not include all services.
He also said that purchasing a smart TV and installing DSTV to watch selected channels for specific periods can significantly reduce cost a lot.
In the words of @abudujosh:
Lemme help some of you with this idea. Get a strong decoder (for free to air viewing). Buy a smart tv and install dstv app on it. You get to watch free to air anytime and if need be to watch dstv, switch to your smart TV and watch for that period. In other not to waste money on dstv buy a strong decoder bcos u won't have to pay for subscription. Then, if at all u want to watch football as a guy u can use ur dstv app installed in ur smart tv to watch.”
As the prices of DSTV subscriptions now appear to be beyond the reach of many Nigerians, people have been looking for a working alternative.
There have been several similar stories published by Legit.ng in the past. One of those is about a Nigerian youth, Ashams Francis, who said existing DSTV users can switch to SLTV without discarding their dishes.
Going back to DSTV
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a DSTV user narrated how his friend switched back to DSTV after trying different TV plans.
In a video clip, he explained that his friend had signed up for Max Pro but was disappointed when it couldn't show football matches like DSTV.
Eventually, his friend returned to DSTV to fully enjoy live football and get the best value for his subscription.
