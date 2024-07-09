A Nigerian man shares an idea of using a strong decoder with DSTV to maximise the service further and reduce cost

A Nigerian man has shared a cost-saving idea for getting the best out of DSTV service by using a Strong Decoder.

He said that a Strong Decoder allows access to certain channels without the need for a subscription, but it may not include all services.

Man speaks on using DSTV with strong decoder. Photo credit: @abudujosh

Source: Twitter

He also said that purchasing a smart TV and installing DSTV to watch selected channels for specific periods can significantly reduce cost a lot.

In the words of @abudujosh:

Lemme help some of you with this idea. Get a strong decoder (for free to air viewing). Buy a smart tv and install dstv app on it. You get to watch free to air anytime and if need be to watch dstv, switch to your smart TV and watch for that period. In other not to waste money on dstv buy a strong decoder bcos u won't have to pay for subscription. Then, if at all u want to watch football as a guy u can use ur dstv app installed in ur smart tv to watch.”

As the prices of DSTV subscriptions now appear to be beyond the reach of many Nigerians, people have been looking for a working alternative.

