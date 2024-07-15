A young Nigerian lady has shared a video revealing how she ended up as a baby mama against her desire

The lady believed that her man would marry her after she gave birth to their baby girl but it was not the case

Social media users who came across the video took to the comments to share their similar experiences

A Nigerian lady has shared a heartfelt video detailing her experience as a baby mama, a situation she never desired.

The lady had high hopes that her partner would tie the knot with her after the birth of their daughter, but her expectations were sadly left unfulfilled.

Lady shows off her cute baby Photo credit: @tesiademi/TikTok.

Lady shares experience with baby daddy

In the video shared by @tesiademi on the TikTok app, she showed off her baby girl and gushed over her beauty.

Netizens who watched the video flooded the comments section with their similar experiences of betrayal.

"Me: We will get married if I have his child. Jokes on you baby mama," she captioned the video.

Reactions as baby mama shares experience

The TikTok video sparked an outpouring of support and empathy from social media users, especially those who have faced similar situations.

@THRIFT VENDOR IN ABUJA said:

"Una no talk early o I don already carry belle."

@choice_morgan98 stated:

"Marriage go come later for now hold this one wey you see oh. Na my son dey give me hope oh."

@Favmoria said:

"Na so e take happen to me ooo. I sha turn am to my survival story."

@Fg said:

"Dear girl, dem no dey use belle hold man again please. Don't get pregnant hoping to tie him down, he will leave without turning back and years from now, we will."

@Abicent_olamhi reacted:

"I just dey see baby baby on my fyp hope it’s not what I’m thinking I never ready oh and na all of them beautiful."

@shazzy llamak said:

"Me and you dey the same boat buh I'm thankful I didn't marry him cause he showed me who he is pp."

@blossom added:

"I hope he is taking care of his child cause mine left few months before delivery am just here doing this pregnancy by myself."

