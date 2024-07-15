A Nigerian man has shared on social media his elder sister's crazy reaction after he bought her a car

His elder sister immediately screamed as she approached the car and rolled on the ground before it

Mixed reactions have trailed the car gift as many people excused the woman's behaviour while commending her brother

A Nigerian woman celebrated wildly as her younger brother gifted her a car.

Taking to TikTok, her younger brother, @darlingtoninneh, shared a video of his sister's reaction and said he was very excited he made her happy.

The woman was overwhelmed with emotions. Photo Credit: @darlingtoninneh

"Am very excited that i made a happy," @darlingtoninneh wrote.

In the video, his sister screamed as she appeared on the scene and saw the car. She immediately fell to the ground and rolled in front of the vehicle.

Two other women on the scene joined her in celebrating the car gift. The video has melted hearts.

Watch the video below:

Netizens comment on his sister's reaction

Tall prech said:

"If na me i go run to the extent nobody go fit catch me oooo."

Hassana Ometere said:

"Why not use the money to set up a business for her if she's not doing any?"

GLORIA said:

"The person when help her with the wrapper na usher for church e no get anything when person won tell me.God bless you for putting smile on her face."

MHIZBECCA said:

"The way God go take bless you, you self go surprise God bless you sir."

DJ XOX said:

"I know for sure, she might has sacrifice allot for you to deserve this!! God bless you for this and Also give her long life to enjoy more."

Farayola Gold said:

"She no go create scene keh.. u know how much dem dey sell car now.. God bless u abundantly."

Naado said:

"May God bless you brother. same thing I did 3months bck by setting up a business for my elder sis n b4 then, she was havin high BP but e don disappear now oh bcs of joy."

