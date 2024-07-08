A Nigerian man said he is now a happy owner of SLTV, the new subscription firm making waves in the market

The man shared photos of the SLTV dish online indicating he had mounted his own after acquiring it

He said goodbye to DStv indicating he would now be using SLTV just like many people unable to pay Multichoice subscriptions

A Nigerian man is now using SLTV, the new rival which is competing with DStv and GoTV.

The man appears to be one of those who are no longer able to pay for subscriptions on Multichoice's DStv and GoTV.

The man said SLTV shows Laliga and English Premier League matches.

The man, Ayo Oyalowo shared a photo on X, showing when his SLTV was being mounted for him at home.

The SLTV dish was mounted very close to his DStv dish. The caption he used on the photo indicates he was switching to SLTV.

He said:

"Bye bye to DSTV, welcome to SLTV."

Price of SLTV subscription in Nigeria

Some asked in the comment section if it is true that SLTV is showing English Premier League matches for N5,000 monthly subscription, and Ayo confirmed it as true.

However, he noted that the picture quality on SLTV is not as sharp as what is obtainable on DSTV.

His words:

"Yes, that is true. N5k monthly, for now. The picture quality is not as sharp as Dstv on some channels but it is very watchable and for those saying 1 to 3 minute delay time, I can confirm that is a lie. The delay is just about 5 seconds or thereabouts. So it is very ok for 5k subscription."

Some Nigerians have switched from DStv and GOtv to SLTV after Multichoice announced an increase in subscription prices. However, the company later reverted to the old price.

See the post below:

Reactions as man switches to SLTV from DStv

@ukatcher said:

"This is good. Can you select the match you want to watch in case there are like 3 premier league matches playing at the same time?"

@temiokomi asked:

"This SLTV no be pirate signals? How dem dey take show football?"

@Mubarack_Umar said:

"I need this ASAP, please. Where can I find it in Abuja?"

