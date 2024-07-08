As more Nigerians make the switch to the country's indigenous satellite Pay TV, Silver Lake Television (SLTV), a man has dropped an amazing benefit users enjoy

The man said SLTV allows users to watch some channels, free-to-air (FTA), without doing a subscription

Legit.ng learnt that the price of an SLTV decoder in the market has increased and may be connected to the rush for the Pay TV

A Nigerian man, Aaron Simon, has urged Nigerians to make haste and get the SLTV satellite Pay TV.

Aaron made the appeal in a Facebook post as he shared an interesting benefit of using SLTV.

He said SLTV offers users free-to-air channels.

Aaron revealed that SLTV gives its users access to some channels without doing a subscription. He said the channels are free-to-air (FTA).

Aaron said:

"The interesting thing about sltv is that you can also get free channels (free to air FTA) to watch even without subscribing... Hurry now and get yours."

Over the past few days, the price of an SLTV decoder has gone up.

Reactions trail the man's SLTV update

Kings Gyangson said:

"How much?"

Iliya Gyang said:

"How can I get it now and how much?"

Man shares 2 problems SLTV has

In other news, a man who abandoned DSTV had shared two problems he observed on his new SLTV.

Taking to X, @Chrisblin stated that it airs UEFA Champions League (UCL) football like Digital Satellite Television (DSTV).

He, however, noted that the SLTV's UCL channel was one minute slower than normal time, and was not high-definition (HD). @Chrisblin shared a four-second clip from a Champions League match on his 32-inch television to support his claims.

Man names two channels SLTV lacks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man named two important channels SLTV does not have.

Many Nigerians abandoned DSTV for the cheaper alternative Silver Lake Television (SLTV) after Multichoice increased its subscription price. For Buchi, SLTV can't win him over because it doesn't have Super Sports Action and Maximo channels.

He noted that DSTV also has the UFC channel. He criticised Multichoice for increasing the price of its DSTV and GOtv subscriptions.

