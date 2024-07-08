A Nigerian man who recently abandoned DSTV and switched to SLTV shared his reason for doing so in a video posted on TikTok

In the clip, he said he often had to spend N25,000 to watch the Champions League and La Liga on DSTV, which he considered high

He added that when he found out that he could get a similar service with just N5000, he did not hesitate to make the switch

A Nigerian man recently shared on TikTok why he decided to leave DSTV for SLTV without thinking twice.

In his video, he said that paying ₦25,000 to watch the Champions League and La Liga on DSTV is just too high.

Man who paid N5000 for premium service speaks. Photo credit: @mister_dee

Source: TikTok

When he found out that SLTV offered the same content for only ₦5,000, he quickly made the change, he confessed on his handle @mister_dee.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Ezeoke_Emeka said:

“Please bruh, how do I renew my sub.”

Mister_Dee wrote:

“You can either do it with an agent, who sold it to you or you can download the SLTV app from your google play store.”

MilitancyFX commented:

“Anyone in Ibadan, I need.”

Josh also commented:

“Pls how can k get 2 orders of SLTV in yaba very close to UNILag.”

Mister_Dee:

“I suggest you check some cable outlets close to you.”

Affordable5454:

“You fit chop ambassador ly diz.”

Mister_Dee:

“I don blow be that.”

Karma”

“It is literally the best.”

In a recent development, Legit.ng reported that after getting a Silver Lake Television (SLTV) decoder, a Nigerian youth, @Chrisblin, has said it has small problems.

SLTV introduces low-cost package

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the All Progressives Congress (APC) national chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, has praised the introduction of SLTV, an indigenous satellite pay television service.

The ex-Kano governor described SLTV as a genuine alternative for Nigerians and stressed the brand's critical role in information dissemination for the country's socio-economic development.

The former governor spoke when he was visited by Princess Nikky Onyeri, chief operating officer of Camroll Quest Ltd., SLTV's mega dealer in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and her team.

Source: Legit.ng