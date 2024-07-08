A man has shared a hilarious video of his parents' reaction to seeing a functional washing machine

In a video, the funny couple sat on the floor and watched the machine in amazement as it did its job

Social media users who came across the video prayed for the financial strength to bless their parents

A heartwarming video has taken the internet by storm, showcasing a couple's reaction as they witness a washing machine in action for the first time.

The hilarious clip, shared by their son, has left viewers in stitches and warmed hearts worldwide.

Elderly couple sees washing machine for the first time Photo credit: @ajcouplevibes/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Couple amazed over functional washing machine

The video shared by @ajcouplevibes on TikTok began with the couple sitting in front of the washing machine, looking so amazed.

As the machine started to spin and wash the clothes, their eyes widened in amazement while their son laughed at a corner.

They gazed at each other in disbelief, then back at the machine, and then at their son, their faces filled with wonder.

Their son found the moment intriguing and decided to capture it and share it with netizens.

He captioned the video:

"I am washing my clothes in washing machine. My daddy and mummy sat down to watch how the Washing machine is washing clothes. Oh my goodness. You won't believe this. This is not a joke."

Reactions as elderly couple witness washing machine

Social media users stormed the comments section on TikTok to react to the video.

@Eddylif said:

"Mom and dad will eat the fruit of their labour in Jesus name Amen."

@Tessy Igho wrote:

"Maybe they come from village and they never see it before children good o."

@Candice10002 said:

"This is beautiful, am sure when they go back to Nigeria they will be having a lot to tell their neighbours and friends."

@Bamy funmilayo said:

"Me sef that I've been using it for years I still do this sometimes. I will sit and be watching it rolling left and right. it's magical."

@Mrs Ambrose added:

"I'm sorry I didn't find this video funny. Considering my mum in her late 50's and washing clothes with hand for herself and dad with my little salary I bought them a washing machine to stop dat stress."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng