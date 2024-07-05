A young Nigerian lady has shared a video showing the moment she cooked her little sister's school uniform

According to her, she resorted to cooking the uniform after she forgot to wash it against school the next day

Social media users stormed the comments section to recount their similar experiences with wet clothes

A Nigerian lady has shared the desperate attempt she made to dry her sister's school uniform.

She said she was supposed to wash the uniform a day before her sister would wear it but forgot.

Lady cooks sister's school uniforms Photo credit: @norash/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady cooks sister's uniform in hot pot

In a video shared by @norash on TikTok, the desperate sister resorted to taking drastic action to resolve the situation.

She washed the clothes and began cooking the wet uniform in a bid to dry it faster for her sister to use.

She filled a large pot with water, added the uniform, and proceeded to "cook" it on the stovetop, thinking it would dry faster.

At the end of the video, she showed how the uniform looked after cooking, but it was unclear if it was dried.

She captioned the video:

"POV: I forgot to wash my little sister's uniform and she has school tomorrow. It was wet so I decided to cook it."

Reactions as lady cooks sister's uniform

Social media users stormed the comments section on TikTok to react to the video.

@LANNY asked:

"Is it a pov or reality?"

@_Ejimot_ asked:

"What haven’t you done???"

@TRIGGER said:

"I thought I was the only one who cooked my cloth back in school."

@ANTICHRIST stated:

"Towel dry it and iron it."

@Ayomikun said:

"All cruise untill it burns."

@Ace said:

"I cooked mine one day, my shirt got burnt."

@Oreva Oveh Eregare said:

"You were not informed, put it at the back of your refrigerator and in 30 minutes it's dry."

@Abel beauty added:

"Next time put it inside microwave thank me later."

@sarahabell said:

"Nothing man no go see."

Watch the video below:

