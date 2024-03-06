A lady who prefers buying fairly used items has shared the painful aftermath of purchasing a used washing machine from the UK

The lady revealed that the price of the washing machine was outrageously cheap and this made her pay for it immediately

Surprisingly, the washing machine she bought to help alleviate the stress of washing turned into a nightmare for her

A Nigerian lady has shared how her love for cheap items made her purchase a terrible washing machine.

The lady identified as Ifeoma Francisca Okeke confessed on Facebook that she loves to purchase cheap items, especially fairly used properties.

Lady laments after buying N35k washing machine Photo credit: Ifeoma Francisca Okeke/Facebook, HUIZENG HU/ Getty Images.

Source: TikTok

Lady shares experience with UK-used washing machine

Francisca reminisced on the time she purchased a UK-used washing machine in 2021 because it was outrageously cheap.

According to her, she bought the washing machine at a fair price of N35,000.

Francisca said she tested the washing machine before purchasing it to ensure it was in order before taking it home to her mother who was overjoyed.

However, their joy was cut short when they decided to clean and launch the washing machine only to realise that it was moving on its own.

According to her, the washing machine was moving like it was magic.

She wrote:

“In 2021, I decided to get a washing machine for the house, to lighten the load, especially to wash bedspreads na curtains. Well, there's one thing about me that you might not know. I love cheap things. Nya second hand, UK used.

"That's how I acquired most of my properties, as a single lady. Whenever I save small money, I'll enter town to where they are offloading UK used things. I talked with the owner about a washing machine and he told me na immediately it lands, he'll call me to come pick one.

"A few weeks later, he called me up and I ran to the warehouse. Come and see electronics my lord. I chose one washing machine, 5kg capacity, Binatone and he told me N35,000. The money was so good to be true so i rushed it immediately. I paid and got keke to take mu na the washing machine home.

"That's after testing it there oh. I saw it was very good, no issues at all. When i took it home to Mama Ify, she was very happy and a few days later, we decided to launch it. Threw the necessary things into the washing machine, turned it on and went to the sitting room to chill.

"Next thing I know, someone was banging on the inside corridor door leading into the palour. I opened to see that awa washing machine was knocking on the door. It moved from it's position.

"We turned it off, and shifted it back. Turned it on again and we saw magic. The Washing machine started trekking to Jerusalem.”

Reactions trail lady's story on Facebook

The lady’s story stirred lots of hilarious reactions from netizens in the comments section.

Melody Amanze said:

“Ifeoma Francisca Okeke!!!! Na small thing remain make I laugh like mad woman for here.”

Caleb Ameh reacted:

“Be like it was produced by that company that produces that small Yamaha and tiger generators. Their products no dey stay one place.”

Oma Mma said:

“Fynwa Abeg na. It was on its way to Jerusalem?”

Adenike Oni Kitchen Gadgets said:

“God abeg, this woman wa kee me with laughter. The story never complete oo.”

Woman in tears after buying 'okrika' clothes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian businesswoman broke down in tears after buying fairly used goods worth a whopping N250,000.

In a video shared via TikTok, she displayed the low-quality goods she was given, and tears rolled down her cheeks.

Source: Legit.ng