A mother of two has drawn sympathetic reactions from netizens after sharing her condition as a single mother of two

The hardworking woman disclosed that she's currently living with her two children inside her uncompleted house

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app took turns to encourage the resilient mother

A 26-year-old mother has taken to social media to share her journey of building a home for herself and her two children.

She moved into the building despite its uncompleted state, with no roof to shield them from rain.

Single mum flaunts her uncompleted house Photo credit: @bibi_love03/TikTok.

Single mother shows off uncompleted house

In the video shared by @bibi_love03, the resilient mother described herself as a "praying woman" while giving a tour of the unfinished house.

She showcased the bare walls, wiring, and makeshift living arrangements for herself and her children.

She captioned the video:

"As a 26 year old building my first house for me and my two kids. Praying woman."

Reactions as woman shows off uncompleted house

The TikTok post has since gone viral, garnering widespread admiration and support for her courage and determination.

Others, however, expressed concern over their living conditions and wondered what they would do when rain falls.

@Summer mommy said:

"Woman to woman, I'm proud of u and pray it finish speedly and beautiful for u guys."

@mercythestronges wrote:

"I want this, but I have nothing, God help me in finding a place to call a home."

@Butter milk said:

"I want to do this so bad. But my aunt fighting me. The space that I was gonna use she wants to use it."

@Kenroy Scott reacted:

"Muma big up yuh self yuh motivate mi as a young man. Wishing I did have a woman like you no joke."

@Vera Omokowa said:

"May GOD grant you the grace to complete what you have started successfully."

@Gururuth said:

"U doing well sis. Can't wait for u to deck off the top. God has your back."

@Coco chic wrote:

"With a mindset like yours you will accomplish so much never give up."

@Kingsley Macclean wrote:

"For u and your children if their father is alive is he not adding a little to it women ooo noo."

@Chin Chin Must Rich added:

"Ambition is a privilege muma big up your self big move."

Watch the video below:

