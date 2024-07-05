A Nigerian couple who visited their son in the UK are trending online due to their interesting behaviour

The man and his wife saw that their son was using a washing machine to wash his clothes and they came to watch

They sat on the floor and watched the machine spinning in the kitchen and noted they had not seen it before

A Nigerian couple went viral due to their funny behaviour in the UK, where they visited their son.

The man and his wife were spotted in the video as they sat on the floor and watched a washing machine spin.

The video, posted by AJ Couples Vibe, shows that the man and his wife were fascinated by the washing machine.

It appeared the man and his wife had not seen a washing machine in the past.

Their son watched and laughed when he saw what his parents were doing in the video.

Many reactions have followed the video as netizens said the man and his wife should be allowed to watch whatever they want.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as couple visits their children in UK

@Binta Sani said:

"Our children will and must be better than us."

@Eddylif said:

"Mom and dad will eat the fruit of their labour in Jesus name Amen."

@Okhwonokhua said:

"This is wonderful. Are you from Emu? Your dad speaks like one."

@Candice10002 said:

"This is beautiful,am sure when they go back to Nigeria they will be having a lot to tell their neighbours and friends."

@Bamy funmilayo said:

"Me sef that I've been using it for years I still do this sometimes. I will sit and be watching it rolling left and right. it's magical."

@Odogun Lucky said:

"No amount of money can buy this kind of joy. seeing dad and mom healthy and happy."

