A Nigerian lady in the diaspora has left internet users in stitches over a funny moment between her daughter and husband

Her husband had gone to put the toddler to sleep but took long in returning, causing her to check on them

When she entered the room, what she saw her toddler doing to her husband was not quite what she expected

A Nigerian mum, @mummyeleven1, has shared the funny thing she found her toddler doing to her husband.

@mummyeleven1 explained that her husband had gone to put their toddler to sleep and got concerned that he was yet to return.

The woman was amused by what she saw. Photo Credit: @mummyeleven1

Source: TikTok

@mummyeleven1 went up to the room where their toddler sleeps, only to find her husband fast asleep on the bed.

It appeared her daughter put her husband to sleep, a development that amused her.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

@mummyeleven1 shared a video of what she saw on TikTok with the caption:

"Was wondering why it was taking dadd so long to put our daughter to sleep, only to come upstairs to see this."

Watch the video below:

The clip amused internet users

Maym said:

"Hahah had a zoom meeting with my sis. She never showed up! Next day she said'the baby I was trying to put asleep, actually had me put asleep."

Obaloluwa’s Mum said:

"This is my husband on baby duty .

"One time he slept off, my baby shouted and shouted and after a while he slept off gently beside him."

WRLD said:

"But somehow somehow sleep was involved abi? If daddy can’t put baby to sleep , baby will put daddy to sleep."

venus(._.) said:

"How did you stay silent for this video, i would’ve burst out laughing."

God's love said:

"Daddy needed the lullaby so bad and baby E had to sing an extra song."

Elizabeth said:

"Not he snoring in all of the noise and chaos you can tell he’s so at peace and having his best naps."

RitchieSamba said:

"I thought you were joking until he started snoring."

Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian woman had cried out after finding her husband and daughter sleeping in bed.

Mum who left kid with hubby laments

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman who left her kid with her husband had lamented online.

Taking to TikTok to funnily lament, @bongiwemcusi advised people never to leave their kids with their men.

In the clip, her man creatively made a cloth style from male underwear and wore it on the kid. Like a model showcasing new attire, he made the baby turn around for the camera. The baby innocently turned around to reveal the funny look of the underwear cloth he rocked.

Source: Legit.ng