A Nigerian woman has shared a video showing the transformation of her little daughter whom she took to her grandmother's house

The woman first showed how neat her daughter looked when she took her to her grandmother's house

At the end of the video, she showed how the little girl transformed at her grandma's place and even played with sand

A funny video showcasing the stark contrast in a toddler's appearance before and after a visit to her grandmother's house has left netizens rolling on the floor.

The mother shared the video on TikTok and it quickly went viral and garnered hilarious comments from netizens.

Mum shares how daughter's grandma transformed her Photo credit: @faithnwayioma/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Mum displays daughter's funny transformation

The mother identified as @faithnwanyioma first showed her adorable daughter dressed in a sweet outfit before she took her to her grandmother's house.

However, when she went to pick her up, she was shocked at her child's unexpected transformation.

She found her little one covered in sand and dirt while playing on the bare floor at her grandmother's compound.

The mother said the little girl's situation made her speechless as she never expected to see her in that manner.

"The daughter I took to her grandma's house vs the daughter I am seeing now. See my baby. I am speechless," she said.

Reactions trail little girl's transformation

Social media users stormed the comments section on TikTok to react to the video.

@joyful heart said:

"Pls you need house help for your girls."

@niftymiracle said:

"As a short mum I couldn’t contain my emotion after giving birth the nurses told me my baby will be very tall like her dad. I shed tears of joy your baby height is giving me joy."

@Chris stated:

"I told my kids they needed to send the grandkids to my house in farm clothes."

@Shay said:

"What. Grandma would catch these hands and she'll be sitting in sand. I don't play that!"

@Basimah Ibrihim reacted:

"She has beautiful bright eyes bless her Masha'Allah mama going to let them do what they want no pretty just fun."

@Oluwa Captain said:

"Grandma_Na like this I train your parent nothing will to you."

@brigetshelton added:

"We grandmas let them get dirty because it's good for them. And we get a giggle out of watching them have fun."

Watch the video below:

Grandma cuts granddaughter's hair without seeking permission

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a baby's 'before and after' look after visiting her grandmother ignited tons of reactions from internet users.

Tawa said she could not hide her tears when she returned to take her child but discovered that her grandma had shaved her hair.

Source: Legit.ng