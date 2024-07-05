A lady could not hide the pain she felt after catching her boyfriend having a romantic time with another lady

A video showed her standing on the road with a shocked expression on her face after beholding the unexpected sight

Mixed reactions trailed the video as some netizens blamed her for trusting too much while others consoled her

A heartbreaking sight left a young woman in pain after she caught her boyfriend in a compromising position with another woman.

The devastating experience happened in broad daylight, leaving her almost in tears on the road.

Lady catches boyfriend kissing his side chick Photo credit: @goldofficialblog1/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady cries over boyfriend's betrayal

In the video shared by @goldofficialblog1 on TikTok, it was reported that she spotted her boyfriend in a car with another lady, engaged in a passionate kiss.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

This painful sight left her speechless and frozen in place as she struggled to contain her emotions.

For about 30 minutes, she stood on the road motionless, grappling with the knowledge of her partner's infidelity.

The video was captioned:

"She saw her boyfriend in a car with another lady kissing. Men will disgrace someone. She almost cried while standing. She stand there for 30 minutes. She was about to cry."

Reactions as lady nabs boyfriend cheating

Netizens on the TikTok app did not hesitate to share their opinions about the sad video.

@Cedipound~dollar said:

"Kissing in public then he doesn’t love you."

@Darryl.finer wrote:

"By this time kraaa the things she’s holding she went out to buy them for the man."

@Eudora said:

"Men will leave in the desert without water trust them at your own risk."

@Her Father's daughter wrote:

"She still maintained her steeze opor."

@Gifty Reece said:

"What men cannot do do not exist. That is why some of usually pay them back with their own coin."

@oyinda said:

"Abeg carry the food wey u cook for am go back home. The guy no deserve am."

@Omalicha AB said:

"These men don’t understand how this cheating hurts."

@MRS H added:

"My own ex wey send me pics of him and a lady kissing nko."

Watch the video below:

Man plots deadly revenge on cheating girlfriend

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man recently found out that his girlfriend was sleeping with another man, and he drafted a revenge plan.

He was sitting at home with her when a message popped up on her phone from her side boo, thanking her for treating him well in bed.

Source: Legit.ng