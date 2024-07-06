Following the release of his latest novel 'The Road to the Country', a Nigerian writer and professor, Chigozie Obioma, was honoured in Denmark in style

Professor Obioma had launched his latest masterpiece in Denmark amid great fanfare and was the headline author at one of the country's biggest literary festivals

In a chat with Legit.ng, the academic opened up about what inspired his new novel and gave a snippet of its content

Nigerian writer Professor Chigozie Obioma has been celebrated in Denmark for the release of his new novel, The Road to the Country.

To celebrate the literary work, Professor Obioma's picture was featured on train stations, city buses, flyers hanging over streets and in public places.

Reacting to the honour on X, Professor Chigozie expressed excitement, saying fiction has redeemed him. He tweeted:

"Imagine growing in Akure, Nigeria in a large but broken family and hardly even believing you could finish school let alone have your photo on city buses in Denmark. Fiction has redeemed me!"

Professor Chigozie Obioma headlined Denmark's literary festival

Legit.ng confirmed Professor Obioma launched his latest novel in the UK on May 30, in the US on June 4 and Denmark on June 16.

The book was launched amid huge fanfare in Denmark, where Obioma was the headline author at one of the country's biggest literary festivals, 'LITERATUREXCHANGE.'

What is the new novel about?

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Obioma, the acclaimed heir to literary icon Chinua Achebe, opened up about his new novel.

"The Road to the Country is set during the Biafran-Nigeria War (1967-1970). It follows Kunle Aromire, a law student at the University of Lagos whose mother is Igbo from Nkpa in the Eastern Region.

"When Tunde, his younger brother, is drafted into Biafra, Kunle goes to Biafra to rescue him. He is conscripted into the Biafran army and fights in a war that is not his own.

"His journey is told through the lens of an Ifa seer, Igbala Oludamisi, who sees the vision of Nigeria's impending descent into war in 1947, 20 years before it actually happens."

What inspired the new novel?

Obioma, a lecturer at the University of Georgia, US, spoke about the inspiration behind his new novel. He told Legit.ng he was partly inspired by how the Biafran war affected his family. In his words:

"I was inspired by many issues, including how the war affected my own family. My mother's uncles died, and my dad was active as a boy helping with Ofia attacks against the federal side.

"But also, I wanted to send the novel up as a warning that the conditions that led to the war are repeating themselves again, and we must do everything to prevent it from happening."

He said the book will be available in Nigeria on July 18.

Nigerians celebrate Professor Chigozie Obioma

@AbrahamDakolo said:

"Nigerians' and our ability to thrive and dominate anywhere we find ourselves, weldone sir."

@UcheEbosie53847 said:

"Biggest congratulations sir. Many more wins.

"What a RUSH !!"

@VerahOmwocha said:

"For a minute there I thought this was Akure.

"But you deserve to be on billboards!"

@OLUENOCH said:

"Congratulations and keep going.

"All the best champ."

@d_tohan said:

"Congratulations!! Currently reading "the road to the country". It's been engaging."

