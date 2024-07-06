A Nigerian lady has tackled Sophia Momodu over her lawsuit against ace Nigerian singer, Davido

Sophia Momodu insisted in her statement that Davido was not fit to raise her child because he lost his son to a home accident

Mixed reactions trailed the post as social media media users stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A Nigerian lady, Ala Grey, has reacted to the ongoing saga between Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, professionally known as Davido and his babymama, Sophia Momodu.

Sophia had rejected Davido's demand for a full custody of their 9-year-old daughter, Imade, citing the death of his son, Ifeanyi, as negligence.

Lady tackles Sophia Momodu over custody battle

Lady tackles Sophia Momodu over court case

Reacting to this, a lady identified as @ala_grey on TikTok, tackled Sophia for not focusing on moving on from Davido and getting married.

She also blamed the mother of one for using the death of Davido's late son, Ifeanyi, to strengthen her suit for full custody of Imade.

In her words:

"I actually thought she will agree to 50:50 equal share of parenting with Davido. Not just spending money but at least the girl can also come over to live with him.

"It seems Sophia always wants to be involved in Davido's life that's why she doesn't want to put in effort to secure a relationship for herself. By now, you should be in a committed relationship to the point that Davido will not have that access to you. The fact that he could still knack you means you are not doing anything reasonable with your life.

"The reason she is giving why Davido should not access Imade is the circumstance surrounding Ifeanyi's death. Are you saying people who have lost their children to accidents should never get the chance to raise children again? You decided to open old wounds for the couple that lost their child tragically."

Reactions as lady blasts Sophia Momodu

Social media users stormed the comments section on TikTok to react to the video.

@Jane Janiver stated:

"The funny thing is women are taking Davido side. Yet you all know very well how men can be. This case is no difference. There is more to this than we know."

@Chioma Esegbue wrote:

"Come to which house. I’m David’s fan but make this one pain una I support Sophia."

@Freshpapi said:

"The same thing I went through in that hand of my baby mama. I’ve tried everything to be in my daughter’s life, she and her family shut me out."

@itsMudia wrote:

"It easy to analyze but pray not to experience single moda hood thing. U talking about her moving on v u thought about the child’s mental health knowing she has step siblings here n there."

@Bossman said:

"Imade is still too young to live her mother's care. Plus, why does Davido want Imade closer to him now that he is married? He wants Sophia closer too."

@Richard added:

"The mumu dey jealous because he chooses to marry Chioma, that's why she want to spoil his marriage."

