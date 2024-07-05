Davido has furiously reacted to claims that he was trying to take his daughter, Imade, entirely away from her mother, Sophia Momodu

Recall that Sophia Momodu stirred up the internet with a lengthy 102-paragraph counter-affidavit detailing reasons Davido should be denied custody of their daughter

Following the internet outrage over Sophia's claims, Davido has clarified his position on the child custody issue

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, best known as Davido, explained his demands from Sophia Momodu regarding their recent child custody dispute.

After expressing anger over Sophia Momodu's mention of his late son Ifeanyi in her counter-affidavit, Davido took to Instagram to express his grief.

Davido attacks those accusing him of trying to take Imade completely from her mother. Credit: @davido, @therealsophiamomodu

Source: Instagram

He clarified that he only wanted shared custody of his daughter and distinguished between full and shared custody.

Davido further claimed that because he made the request, people suddenly chose not to understand his position on the matter.

In his post, OBO wrote:

" All I ask for is JOINT CUSTODY !! And nothing else! But cus it's 'Davido' all wanna act like yall can't read. Smh . I'm off this! Yall be blessed and I pray this never happens to you.

"Joint custody – Both parents will have access to the child. Sole custody – Only a single parent will have access to the child."

See his post below:

Davido’s post sparks reactions

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@TheoAbuAgada:

"We have a bunch of illiterates in this country who can't think for themselves. Our cargo mentality is nauseating and annoying. Joint custody, not full custody. Who is taking her away from her mother?"

@ManLikeIcey:

"There are many illiterates on this app so let me explain. Joint custody - Both parents will have access to the child. Sole custody - Only a single parent will have access to the child. Davido asked for a joint custody so tell me what’s bad there."

@thisistolu:

"And this man gets show tonight ❤️. Be strong for the fans in Houston baddest. K!ll it as usual."

@drpenking:

"All the people trying to talk you down are fans of that dwarf guy . Don’t let it get to you."

@_VALKlNG:

"Just adopt me, don’t mind them you hear."

@KinqKudos:

"The girl is safe with her mother. I don’t want you to bring this issue up again."

@OGBdeyforyou:

"Whatever you do, don’t stop fighting for your daughter, the fight is not over until it is…001 we mount you."

@_oluwaseun9:

na every time you dey always para, 003 watin dem talk say you do again?

@BOHHDDHEEE:

"Here u go, playing victim again. Omoo. Ur matter don tire me. I give up."

@aideinfluence:

"Afro-Pity don vex drop tweet."

@effizzzyy:

"Imade doesn’t deserve all of this. Sophia bringing Ify into all of this is a low blow tbh."

Sophia Momodu leaks flirty chat from Davido

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Sophia shared a flirty chat between her and Davido.

The chat, which was shared as part of Sophia’s evidence in their ongoing child custody case, saw the estranged couple engage in flirty talks.

In the WhatsApp conversation from 2020, Sophia stated that she had found a cute, quiet Italian restaurant for her and the DMW label boss to chill and enjoy.

Source: Legit.ng