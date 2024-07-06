Sophia Momodu left many confused after a throwback video of her lamenting about being a single mother surfaced

The businesswoman and her daughter's father, Davido, have been in a series of back-and-forths over having joint custody, which she countered

The resurfaced clip from 2022 had netizens dishing out interesting takes about Sophia and Davido's failed relationship, as many slammed the young mum

An old video of Sophia Momodu, the mother of David Adeleke, aka Davido's daughter, Imade, has resurfaced online, revealing her deepest fear.

In the Instagram Live session from 2022, Sophia expressed that her greatest fear was having to raise Imade alone, a fear that had unfortunately become her reality.

Sophia Momodu raised an alarm about being a single mother. Credit: @realimadeadeleke, @davido

Sophia emphasised that she had never wanted to be a single mother, but her worries had materialised.

This resurfaced video comes in the wake of Sophia filing a 102-paragraph affidavit opposing Davido's request for joint custody of their child.

In the affidavit, she cited concerns such as the loss of his son Ifeanyi, his questionable lifestyle, and his tendency to use their daughter to retaliate against her.

Sophia Momodu's old clip stirs reactions online

The video divided netizens, some sympathising with her and others condemning her.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@brahim_akkey:

"You don’t want raise one alone but you’re denying who wants raise one with you , are you not very funny."

olowo_king_7:

"She’s jealous."

ladypashy_2:

"chaii Sophia love Davido oshe wanted him to marry her,so dey will raise imade together,its well..life happens,nne move on."

ade_theprefix:

"She’s still pained. It’s obvious."

justwig.ng:

"Shey na only her be Davido baby mama ni why is she so dramatic?"

iam_nekkyb:

"Na this weeding gan gan dey pain her."

machandano:

"Your biggest fear na make davido no marry abi."

banksnotanthony:

"I'm going to teach my kids that their sibling is the most important person in their life. You take care of each other by all means possible. Teaching them how to love one another as themselves."

Sophia Momodu's relationship with Davido

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Sophia Momodu shared a press statement detailing her relationship with the singer.

The press statement started off with Sophia giving a background to her relationship with Davido. She claimed that they were together from 2014 to 2017 and then from 2020 to 2022.

According to her, during the time they were an item, the singer provided financial support for her and Imade. In July 2022, she ended her relationship with Davido, and since that time, he threatened to make her life miserable if she did not sleep with him.

