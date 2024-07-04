An employer instructed their staff to play a game involving hitting a cup with a ball from a distance, which garnered attention online

In the heartwarming video, employees gathered in a small enclosure, observing the four selected player

Eventually, one of them successfully hit the cup with the ball, leading to a joyful and exuberant celebration

In a quirky workplace twist, an employer challenged their team to a cup-and-ball game from a distance.

The video captures the suspense as four employees step up to the plate, aiming for that elusive cup.

Employees play game. Photo credit: @culinaryflair

Source: TikTok

When success finally strikes, the room erupts in jubilant cheers, as shown by @culinaryflair.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Rsl said:

“That man’s email better be ghost for a few weeks! Do not bother that man.”

User6523302635402 wrote:

“And just like that, Derek from accounting became a legend.”

Jake Austin commented:

“Employee of the month.”

Brandon:

“Boss: 4:59pm, guys. You can go home now.”

Sara:

“Now THATS team building.”

SarahGraceT:

“I wouldn’t be hugging people, I’d be grabbing my stuff and running out!”

BiggestOnline:

“That was actually an insane shot, too!”

Ashley:

“Morgan Freeman voice over: It was a victory they could never say they saw coming.”

ColoradoFlyGirl:

“Now THAT is a boss people are motivated to work for!”

FAcTs:

“Why am I so happy guys,I even felt like I'm working there the way I jumped.”

The Bear:

“My man just became the legend for all time at that office.”

Ashley Ivy:

“Teamwork makes the dream work!”

88worksconcepts:

“See you tomorrow at 8am.”

TV Obsession:

“Imagine being kids at work.”

Hope for Lee Fam:

“My goodness what a putt, all offices need this challenge.”

Yung Wyl Games:

“Why is everyone cheering?!” Iono go inside and see as I’m skooting to the car.”

Jinalendrox:

“I liked this moment so much?”

Heidi:

“Honestly all this does is make me happy to be self-employed.”

Lepara_10:

“When you go home early it's deducted from the overtime the company owes you.”

Anela:

“If we could be this happy at work we would never resign.”

Source: Legit.ng