Engaging Workplace Fun: Employees Participate in a Competitive Cup-and-Ball Challenge
- An employer instructed their staff to play a game involving hitting a cup with a ball from a distance, which garnered attention online
- In the heartwarming video, employees gathered in a small enclosure, observing the four selected player
- Eventually, one of them successfully hit the cup with the ball, leading to a joyful and exuberant celebration
In a quirky workplace twist, an employer challenged their team to a cup-and-ball game from a distance.
The video captures the suspense as four employees step up to the plate, aiming for that elusive cup.
When success finally strikes, the room erupts in jubilant cheers, as shown by @culinaryflair.
Watch the video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Rsl said:
“That man’s email better be ghost for a few weeks! Do not bother that man.”
User6523302635402 wrote:
“And just like that, Derek from accounting became a legend.”
Jake Austin commented:
“Employee of the month.”
Brandon:
“Boss: 4:59pm, guys. You can go home now.”
Sara:
“Now THATS team building.”
SarahGraceT:
“I wouldn’t be hugging people, I’d be grabbing my stuff and running out!”
BiggestOnline:
“That was actually an insane shot, too!”
Ashley:
“Morgan Freeman voice over: It was a victory they could never say they saw coming.”
ColoradoFlyGirl:
“Now THAT is a boss people are motivated to work for!”
FAcTs:
“Why am I so happy guys,I even felt like I'm working there the way I jumped.”
The Bear:
“My man just became the legend for all time at that office.”
Ashley Ivy:
“Teamwork makes the dream work!”
88worksconcepts:
“See you tomorrow at 8am.”
TV Obsession:
“Imagine being kids at work.”
Hope for Lee Fam:
“My goodness what a putt, all offices need this challenge.”
Yung Wyl Games:
“Why is everyone cheering?!” Iono go inside and see as I’m skooting to the car.”
Jinalendrox:
“I liked this moment so much?”
Heidi:
“Honestly all this does is make me happy to be self-employed.”
Lepara_10:
“When you go home early it's deducted from the overtime the company owes you.”
Anela:
“If we could be this happy at work we would never resign.”
