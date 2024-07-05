A Nigerian lady who recently bought a sweater for her little girl has excitedly shared what she found in it

She opened the side pocket of the sweater and was surprised to find wads of foreign currencies in it

She jocularly hinted at buying plots of land in Lekki and her dream car after converting the money

A Nigerian lady, Peace John Simon, has showcased the foreign currencies she found in the side pocket of a new sweater she bought for her little girl.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, July 3, Peace happily held up the Chinese foreign currencies she found.

Peace found Chinese currencies in a new sweater she bought. Photo Credit: Peace John Simon

Source: Facebook

An excited Peace said she found one yuan in five places (over N1k) and said she doesn't knot the exchange rate yet.

The lady funnily hinted at getting a whip and plots of land when she converts the money. Her Facebook post read:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"My people I don blow .

"So I bought an okrika sweater for my little girl yesterday only to open the side pocket this morning and I found these foreign currencies.

"My people, it's 1yuan into five places, that is five whooping yuans. I can't keep my joy .

"I don't know the exchange rate yet.

"But.

"Please help me to confirm the price of 5 plots of land in LEKKI face 2.

"I just can't believe I will be driving my dream car soon."

People react to Peace John Simon's discovery

Aboh Bright Xamani said:

"Your money no reach 4k ."

Ameh John said:

"Chinese currency.

"E no too high ."

Josephine Otene said:

"Congratulations dear , dream come through."

Mhiz Goodness said:

"Your money can buy de whole of Lagos jux go and deposit them."

Favour Agbo said:

"That's Chinese currency, not expensive though.

"That should be 1 thousand naira ."

Theophilus Ojg said:

"5 yuan currency is just equivalent to 1 thousand naira .

"Anyways congratulations on your dreams coming through."

Legit.ng reported that an okrika seller had found $200 (over N300k) in a new bale she opened.

Lady finds foreign currencies in okrika bag

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had displayed the foreign currencies she found in her okrika bag.

According to the thrift trader, the bag had already spent two days with the dry cleaner and was to be sold. It was at the point of doing a video to showcase it to a potential customer that she found the Chinese currencies in its pockets.

She counted three 100 yuan bills and a 50 bill, which amounted to N70k. The excited lady flaunted the cash, joking that she had begun pricing house and may invest the money.

Source: Legit.ng