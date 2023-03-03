A Nigerian thrift trader has excitedly shown off the money she found in a bag she was going to sell to someone

In pockets of the bag, she found denominations of the Chinese currency Yuan which was over N60k

Showcasing the money, she jocularly said she has began pricing houses and would invest the cash

A Nigerian lady has proudly flaunted the foreign currencies she found in an okrika (bale or thrift) bag she bought.

According to the thrift trader, the bag had already done two days with the dry cleaner and was to be sold.

She bought the bag in a bid to resell it.

Source: TikTok

It was at the point of doing a video to showcase it to a potential customer that she found the Chinese currencies in its pockets.

She counted three 100 yuan bills and a 50 bill which amounted to close to N70k. The excited lady flaunted the cash, joking that she has begun pricing house and may invest the money.

She said it is quite surprising that such an amount would be found in this economy. The lady noted that it is a throwback and not a recent discovery. She said the last time she found such, she gave it to a neighbour's daughter. Her TikTok post reads:

"It’s throwback Thursday and I’m throwing it back to when I found money in my thrift find this is my third time finding cash and I remember the first time I found money I didn’t take it serious I dash my neighbor ms daughter not until someone called my attention that I just gave away 8k since that day anything I find in my thrift find I try to find our before discarding it sha I want to believe this is a way of Allah and my hustle paying back for the days I’ve run short and lost money in this business. Hopefully I’ll share a video of some of the things I thrifted but couldn’t even sell (my losses)."

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Phaithful said:

"My mum has found 1 dollar in thrift clothes before we were little then."

Chee_denma said:

"I have this same bag, pink colour, it was thrifted too. why didn't I see money inside my own."

Barbados said:

"I've seen it too I say 100 yuan my uncle deceived me."

BEE said:

"Na me forget am there o aunty gimme back my money else SWAT go carry all of us."

Stella Chelsea675 said:

"Is to go and start buying okirika ohhh."

Hoesonme said:

"One man selling apples ,saw bundle of dollars in one of the cartons ,and went to give the police they’re following that one from his village."

Henry said:

"Do not take what does not belong to you,return it."

Nigerian woman returns N14.9m she found inside chairs

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian woman had returned N14.9 million she found inside chairs.

The honest Nigerian woman was said to have moved into a new home in California and was checking on Craigslist for new furniture to buy.

She found out that there is a family who wants to give out furniture belonging to a late relative. She picked up the chairs and had them delivered to her new home. When the chairs arrived, she was checking them out when she found a huge sum stashed in one of them.

She made contact with the kind family that gave them the chairs and had the money returned.

Source: Legit.ng