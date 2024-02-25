A Nigerian lady is lucky because she discovered 200 dollars cash in one of the bales of okrika she just opened

She posted a video on TikTok showing off the dollar bills and expressing joy over the rare discovery

In the present exchange rate, 200 US dollars is N321,000, making some people say the lady made double profit

A Nigerian lady who sells Okrika made a lucky discovery in one of the bales she opened recently.

She shared a video on TikTok telling her followers that she found 200 dollars in the bale of a second-hand clothes she bought.

The lady said she found the money in the bale. Photo credit: TikTok/@jamfar_thrift.

The lady, @jamfar_thrift was seen in the video happily waving the 200 dollars for people to see and expressing her joy.

A lot of people described her as highly lucky because 200 dollars in the present exchange rate is N321,000.

Others told the story of how they too, or their loved ones, found one valuable or the other in second-hand clothes they bought.

She captioned the video:

"You fit buy Okrika clothes make you see better money inside."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady finds money in a bale of Okrika

@swayjay said:

"I have seen 20$ in Okrika jeans before."

@Anderson commented:

"When I was working in a car was I saw 100 dollars twice in different intervals under the rug of the car not the foot mat."

@AnnieHairs Extension said:

"Omo, that’s huge money o N320k with the current dollar rate o."

@Oo_Gee_Boss said:

"If they bring bad market for you no cry Ooh."

@Femi said:

"My uncle bought a used car directly from the USA and he met gold worth N31 million and some dollars."

@Trends -by-judy-1 said:

"Be like say I go buy bale."

Lady looks cute in cheap Okrika

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady who bought Okrika transformed it into a beautiful gown after a meticulous ironing.

The lady posted a video showing when she went to the market to buy the dress and how it looked rumpled.

She came back home and worked on it, and after she wore it, many netizens praised her because the dress looked cute.

