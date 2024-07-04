A young lady has shared how she took different flights as she relocated to the US to reunite with her father

According to Nigerian youth, she has had enough of the country and Tinubu and boarded an aeroplane for the first time

She documented her flight with loved ones from Lagos to Casablanca, to New York and to Dallas in the US

A Nigerian lady has appreciated God for her safe arrival as she relocated to the United States with her loved ones.

@deb_lirs noted that it was her first time flying and said she relocated because she was tired of the country.

Her experience flying to US

@deb_lirs documented how they took different flights before arriving at their final destination in Dallas, US, where she was received by her dad.

Via TikTok, she released a video which captured her whole trip. They first got to the Lagos airport, where they took a flight to Casablanca.

Her aeroplane toilet experience

@deb_lirs stated that the journey to New York from Casablanca was seven hours.

She was blown away by the aeroplane she boarded.

"This is the most beautiful plane I have entered. It is so pretty like me," she gushed.

She flew from Lagos to Casablanca, New York, and Dallas in the US. The lady spoke about the food served on the flights, her time in the aeroplane's toilet, and other parts of her trip.

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail lady's 'japa' documentation

DURUGO HENRY TOCHUKWU said:

"Did i hear beautiful, airport way i pass 2 days ago u day wyne me."

Bby_Nadine said:

"Can’t wait to edit and vlog this type of japa video . Congratulations dear."

said:

"Go and create a YouTube page who travel VLOG those are more interesting but I love this I tap from your grace."

Karen uzomah said:

"God wey do am for u my sister will definitely do it for me. Amen."

Madam D Madam said:

"She lost me at "lagos airport is beautiful " I been dey wonder which Lagos."

said:

"Lagos airport is beautiful keh, I’m sure that has changed now."

perry-cyber said:

"Omo from Casablanca to New York from new York to Dallas that part sweet for my ear."

